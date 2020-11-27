My Weekend: A friend of mine got me into surfing... I was hooked!

Tell us a little bit about yourself and your work:

I grew up in Midleton County Cork. I never had much exposure to sport growing up as I went to a very small primary school in the countryside so when I went to secondary school I was at a bit of a disadvantage when it came to team sports. My first significant hobby was music and playing the guitar. I spent many years playing in different bands and busking in Ireland and travelling through Europe. In my 20’s I wanted to get fit so I needed a sport to drive me on. A friend of mine was into surfing so he got me started. It combined adrenaline with my love of the sea, I was hooked!

What is your ideal way to spend a Friday night?

Given the season, my favourite way to unwind would be a walk on the beach with the sun setting or, if there were waves, the evening is undoubtedly my favourite time to surf.

Lie ins or up with the lark.. which is it for you?

Up fairly early. Once I wake I start thinking of all the things I could be doing and eventually I just spring out of bed. I usually keep going until about 9pm when I lose steam and need to stop.

Does work creep into your weekend at all?

Without doubt but I only do light stuff like marketing or strategy.

Kieran McCarthy is a co-presenter of the successful RTE1 show ‘Cheap Irish Homes’. Note this picture was taken before social distancing was introduced due to Covid-19.

If money was no object where would you head to on a weekend city break? And who would you bring with you?

I took a weekend break to Lisbon last year with my wife and it was brilliant. Endless things to do, see and eat. If I had a bit longer I love Sagres in Portugal with my family.

Closer to home, is there some place you like to head to recharge the batteries?

I spend a lot of time in Rosscarbery these days. Loads of beaches and waves, I love it!

Do you like to catch up with family/friends at the weekend?

Yes, more usually in the summer these days or at a rugby match during the winter.

Do you get to indulge any hobbies? Even as a spectator?

I’ve never been a great spectator. I like to get involved. Surfing is my favourite sport/hobby now along with some sailing, and my love of music.

Entertain or be entertained? If it's the latter do you have a signature dish?

I’m afraid my wife is the master chef in our house so my cooking skills have dwindled in recent years. I can rustle up a mean chilli con carne though..

We have so many places to eat out in Cork - where are your go to spots for coffee/ lunch/ special meal?

I love Jacobs on the Mall in Cork and the The Pilgrims Rest in Rosscarbery.

Sunday night comes around too fast.. how do you normally spend it?

This is definitely a chill night. Probably a walk/swim followed by something on TV.

What time does your alarm clock go off on Monday morning?

I don't use an alarm clock. I normally wake before seven.

MORE ABOUT TAKING PART IN CHEAP IRISH HOMES

A native of Midleton, Kieran is the founder and Design & Build Director with KMC Homes. A civil engineer by trade, he has 25 years experience providing clients with great living spaces that make a huge difference to their well-being. If you would like to apply to appear on the new series of 'Cheap Irish Homes', you can email the production team on chatpirishhomes@cameoproductions.ie