Roll up, roll up for a delicious spinach and ricotta cannelloni

PEACH RICE PUD

Ingredients (Serves 4)

100g pudding rice

2-3 tbsp brown sugar (to taste)

600mls milk

100mls cream

400g canned peach slices in natural juice, drained

Good knob of butter for dotting

Fresh nutmeg for grating

1 tbsp Coconut flakes

Method:

Place the rice in a buttered oven proof dish.

Add the sugar and mix in.

Strew the peach slices evenly over the rice mix.

Mix milk and cream and pour over the rice.

Dot the top with butter and grate over nutmeg.

Bake in a pre-heated oven, Gas 2 300F 150C for an hour and a half or until the pud is set but still a little runny and rice is tender. Stir gently halfway through, then scatter with coconut flakes.

Cover with foil to prevent it becoming too brown.

Serve in warmed bowls with extra cream for pouring.