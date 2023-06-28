Company celebrates 15 years of helping build inclusive society

HAVING launched a new brand identity as Active Disability Ireland, the organisation formerly known as CARA Sport Inclusion Ireland celebrated 15 years helping to build a more inclusive society in which to encourage and support people with disabilities to be more active.

Under the new name, the organisation remains committed to a vision where people with disabilities in Ireland have equal opportunities to pursue activities where and when they want.

In consultation with people with disabilities and stakeholders, re-branding as Active Disability Ireland will enable the organisation to create and foster new relationships, leading to sustainable participation pathways across sport, health, education and the community sector.

“Developing an insights-led strategy was a priority for us,” explains Niamh Daffy, CEO of Active Disability Ireland.

“We wanted people with disabilities to be at the heart of our thinking, to influence and shape our priorities. We did this by understanding the everyday barriers they face and identifying the solutions that can have the biggest impact on their access to, and lifelong enjoyment of, physical activity and sport.”

She acknowledges the continued government support, proving “we’re on the right path as we set out to achieve ambitious goals over the next five years in creating equal opportunities for all people with disabilities to enjoy active lives.”

Niamh has been working with the organisation for over 15 years, taking on the position of CEO five years ago. Her day-to-day job revolves around ensuring efficient and transparent operations of the organisation while maintaining good financial structures and governance.

As detailed within its new strategy, Active Disability Ireland will continue its long-standing partnership with Sport Ireland, while also working with local sport partnerships and the sport’s national governing bodies to support the ambition of the National Sports Policy target of reducing the gradients within sports participation with a laser focus on positive impacts for people with disabilities.

“We have been very successful through our partnership with Sport Ireland over the past number of years, and I feel we’ve really made an impact on the sports sector. We have worked with those agencies to instil the importance of access and opportunity for everybody. Indeed, when we speak to people with disabilities, they are not just looking at the sport opportunities — but also to be active in their everyday living.

“In the same way that people go to their local greenway for a cycle or walk, we want to ensure that there’s more choice for everybody with disabilities to do that as well.”

For this reason, Active Disability Ireland aims to move beyond the area of sport to focus on influencing other government departments such as Health, Education and Rural Development.

“Extending support and influence across other sectors and the wider community is a key target for Active Disability Ireland,” says Niamh. “Central to this will be the continued partnership with the HSE which has been instrumental in supporting us to develop new and innovative programmes within disability services across Ireland. We want to challenge existing and new policy strategies to adequately reflect the needs, aspirations, experiences and challenges of people with disabilities in physical activity.”

Niamh was part of the first-ever Outdoors Week for People with Disabilities which took place last year and also sits on the Sport leadership Group charged by the Government with advising on the implementation of the National Sports policy. A graduate of The Institute of Technology, Tralee, she was instrumental in the creation of the Sport Inclusion Disability Charter.

Nikki Bradley, ambassador for Active Disability Ireland, cancer survivor and adaptive adventurer, underlined the significant benefits of an active lifestyle: “The importance of an active lifestyle is often underrated and as someone with a disability I can say it has become a vital part of my life, both physically and mentally. It’s great that Active Disability Ireland have built this strategy and vision on a strong consultation with people with disabilities, and widening their approach to include other sectors of society outside of competitive sport. Everyone deserves an opportunity and I firmly believe this plan will make a significant and positive contribution to Ireland,” she added.

One of Ireland’s leading female motivational speakers, Nikki was diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer at age 16. She is the founder of ‘Fighting Fit For Ewing’s,’ which aims to increase awareness about the disease, as well as participating in physical challenges. She has climbed and abseiled off The Sturrall in Donegal, which is one of Ireland’s most outstanding sea cliffs, in addition to completing the Fan Dance, a 24km trek through the snowy Brecon Beacons in Wales, all while relying on crutches.

A recent survey co-ordinated by the organisation among 200 people with disabilities revealed more than 80% of respondents agreed physical activity is a priority, but fewer than 20% believed it is accessible. A similar survey taken in 2005 threw up similar results and indicated similar barriers. In December 2022, the HSE in collaboration with Active Disability Ireland and supported by Sport Ireland, launched a health, wellbeing and physical activity programme entitled ‘Active Healthy Me’. Designed to increase the knowledge and understanding of people with disabilities on the benefits of being physically active and the opportunities available within their local community. the programme aims to enhance the engagement between disability day service locations, service users and their local sports partnership.

There are over 6,000 frontline staff in adult disability day services supporting 20,000 adults, and it will be possible for all staff to access the eLearning programme and use it in the 1,000 day service locations throughout the country that provide supports to adults with disabilities. Its aims include encouraging day service providers to further build on the positive culture of health and wellbeing that is evident in the disability day service sector.

“Physical activity plays such an important role in people’s lives, contributing positively to their physical, mental and social wellbeing,” said Sarah O’Brien, HSE Health and Wellbeing, Healthy Eating Active Living Programme. However, research informs that people with disabilities continue to be less likely to participate in physical activity and are more likely to be sedentary than people without a disability.

“Providing an opportunity for people with disabilities to learn about the health benefits of physical activity as well as experiencing it for themselves within day services and in the communities they live in is an important part of changing this picture.”

People with disabilities experience enough barriers in life — in education, employment and healthcare, concludes Niamh.

“When it comes to physical activity and sport, there are always options — you have to explore it from a positive sense, rather than say ‘that’s not possible’.”