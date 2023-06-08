Thu, 08 Jun, 2023 - 09:15

Nisbets to officially open customer showroom in Cork

Nisbets customer showroom at the Blarney Business Park.

NISBETS, a multi-national provider of mission-critical, specialist foodservice equipment and consumables, is officially opening its new showroom in Cork providing a major boost to the hospitality industry in the country. The company, which employs 60 people in Cork, Dublin, and across the country will host a showcase event at the showroom tomorrow to demonstrate new product innovation with a strong focus on energy-saving equipment and environmentally friendly products.

Energy saving and switching to environmentally friendly options are key concerns for the hospitality industry, with many looking at ways to reduce food and other waste and opting for eco-friendly and compostable packaging whenever possible.

The showcase will demonstrate Nisbets’ extensive range that looks to address the challenges faced by the industry, including induction-cooking equipment.

The showcase event takes place at the Nisbets customer showroom at the Blarney Business Park tomorrow Friday from 11.30am to 1.30pm. It will see product demonstrations by Nisbets’ experts who will be joined by GAA stars David Clifford from Kerry and Shane Kingston from Cork.

Nisbets’ General Manager for Ireland, Eoghan Donnellan said: “Our customers are at the heart of what we do at Nisbets and the official launch of our showroom in Blarney is a wonderful way for us to meet our customers from the catering industry as well as people who just love to cook and entertain.

“The opening promises to be an exciting day with special guests, demonstrations, giveaways, and exclusive discounts. It is a fantastic opportunity for people to touch, see and experience our products for themselves. We are always monitoring trends and what is clear is that energy efficiencies, reducing costs, and eliminating unnecessary waste continue to be high on the agenda for the hospitality sector. Our team of experts will be on hand at the event to provide advice about products that will help to reduce energy use in a busy kitchen.”

The customer showroom is open to trade customers and the general public five days a week, from Monday to Friday.

There are more than 6,000 products for bars, hotels, restaurants, and home kitchens available on-site in Blarney on a next day delivery with a 5.30pm cut-off time. An additional 22,000 lines are also available online from www.nisbets.ie. Nisbets’ official showroom opening event at the Blarney Business Park takes place from 11.30am until 1.30pm tomorrow.

For more information or to shop online visit nisbets.ie.

