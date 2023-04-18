Tue, 18 Apr, 2023 - 10:08

Cork International Hotel launch Community Spirit Awards 2030

Cork International Hotel launch Community Spirit Awards 2030

Vincent O’Donovan, Carrigdhoun newspaper; Nicola Radley, Cork County Council and Eoghan Murphy, General Manager, Cork International Hotel, judges, at the launch of the Cork International Hotel Community Spirit Awards 2023. Picture: Brian Lougheed

Rory Noonan

A CORK hotel is asking people to shine a spotlight on community champions in their area.

This is the third year of the Cork International Hotel Community Spirit Awards which honour volunteers who are making a significant contribution to their community.

Nominations are open to individuals, community groups, and organisations in Cork from first-responders to community centres, victim support services to sports groups, and those volunteering in the health and disability sectors.

A group or individual is chosen every month with an overall winner selected at the end of the year.

Last year’s winner was the Down Syndrome Centre Cork which relies entirely on fundraising to deliver occupational therapy, speech and language therapy, early intervention programmes as well as parent and baby classes. It also runs events for siblings and networking events for parents.

Eoghan Murphy, General Manager of the Cork International Hotel said: “It’s a privilege to be able to bring the Community Spirit Awards back and we are really looking forward to seeing the incredible volunteers who are nominated by the people in their local community.

“We are always really impressed by the stories of those who are nominated and the efforts they go to to help others.

“We are asking the public to put forward the people who are making a real difference to their communities week in and week out.”

Carmel Lonergan, Trigon’s Director of Group Operations who has been on the judging panel for the last two years, said: “We have been blown away by the response to the Community Spirit Awards since we launched them in 2021.

“There are so many people working tirelessly in our communities to help others, volunteering their time and talents for the benefit of people they know as well as complete strangers.

“They provide a remarkable service to the public and we are delighted to be in a position to honour them and thank them for their efforts.”

The awards are sponsored by The Carrigdhoun Newspaper and Gerald McCarthy Giftware.

The judging panel is made up of private and public sector representatives.

Nominations are open now: https://www.corkinternationalairporthotel.com/community-spirit-awards/

More in this section

Last day of month - payment deadline. Calculator with money on the calendar with last day of month. Corporation tax generates €24bn for State
Cork-based Apple Operations see profits jump Cork-based Apple Operations see profits jump
Male employee speaking on video call with diverse colleagues on online briefing with laptop at home. 65% of firms expect to increase employee numbers in 2023
<p>Irish agri companies are invited to apply to showcase their products and innovations at the Innovation Arena from September 19–21 at the National Ploughing Championships.</p>

Applications open for the Innovation Arena at the National Ploughing Championships

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office" “In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office"
Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless
Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
Echo 130Echo 130
EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more