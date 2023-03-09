Thu, 09 Mar, 2023 - 17:30

Nisbets opens Irish distribution centre creating 20 jobs

Eoghan Donnellan, Nisbets General Manager for Ireland; Minister for Finance, Michael McGrath; Noreen Lawrence, Nisbets HR Team, and Robin White, Nisbets Managing Director for UK and Ireland, at the official opening of Nisbets new national distribution centre and showroom in Cork. Picture: Brian Lougheed

Rory Noonan

THE Minister for Finance, Michael McGrath TD, has joined staff, senior members of the UK and Ireland leadership team and industry representatives, to officially open Nisbets’ new national distribution centre and showroom in Cork.

Nisbets is one of Europe’s leading multinational distributors of catering equipment and restaurant supplies to the professional hospitality sector, with more than 30,000 customers in Ireland and an omnichannel presence.

The new distribution centre is located at the Blarney Business Park and its opening has created an additional 20 full-time jobs. Nisbets now employs 39 people in Cork across customer support, sales, accounts and warehousing operations. The company has been in Ireland for 30 years and expects to grow its staff numbers further during 2023, with additional roles to be created in field sales, its contact centre and warehouse. This will bring the total number of people employed by Nisbets in Ireland to 60. It also plans to take on up to 10 temporary roles during busy periods.

Speaking at the official opening event, Minister for Finance Michael McGrath TD said: “Nisbets has a strong track record in Ireland and it’s fantastic to see their operations here grow with the creation of 20 full-time jobs.

“The food, catering and hospitality industries are important sectors of the Irish economy and like many sectors have experienced a challenging few years. I am delighted to see Nisbets’ commitment to Ireland here today and wish them every success in the future.”

The facility in Blarney extends to 62,000 sq ft. and the new showroom is open to both trade and public customers. There are more than 6,000 products for bars, hotels, restaurants and home kitchens available on-site, in addition to another 22,000 lines available online, as well as expert advice and product demonstrations.

Nisbets’ Managing Director for UK & Ireland, Robin White said: “Our distribution centre and showroom in Cork is our Irish head office and provides our customers with a more immersive experience. We’re delighted to see our Irish team expand; we now have a team of 39 full-time staff in Cork. In addition to our Cork location, we have a Nationwide field sales team & service engineer as well as retail stores in Dublin and Belfast.”

For more or to shop online visit nisbets.ie

