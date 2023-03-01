ISME announces new benefits for members for 2023

WITH rising costs and the pressure on businesses to reduce spending, the Irish SME Association (ISME) has introduced two new programmes in 2023 to its members through their ADVANTAGE Affinity programme. Members will now be able to avail of discounts with delivery service Zendfast and legal resources and support from PLUGGED.

Delivery Services Zendfast, an Irish premium technology-based courier business are offering ISME members a 10% discount on their range of delivery services nationally and internationally. They provide same-day and next-day delivery throughout Ireland, as well as a worldwide courier service.

ISME members will enjoy a range of benefits including 24/7 service, customer, drive and recipients’ alerts (available on the app, email, and mobile), a personal account manager and map-based online real-time track and trace.

The delivery service is based on mobile technology using a cloud platform to connect people and businesses that need a courier to people that are passionate about being a courier. A customer can book a courier, get a quote, track the shipment, get a delivery confirmation, and give a rating for the courier from a smartphone, tablet or laptop while the system takes care of the automatic online payment. Zenfast competes on quality and speed, putting customers first by revolutionizing the delivery process and reducing admin costs.

Commenting on the partnership Declan Murphy, CEO of Zenfast: “We’re revolutionising the delivery process and reducing admin costs along the way. We want to provide ISME members with a better speed of service, next-level customer service, and ultimate dependability from your courier.”

Legal Resources and Support ISME has also partnered with PLUGGED, Ireland’s go-to legal platform for small businesses offering access to legal resources, guidance and support with two options:

HUB Access (Basic Plan): Unlimited access for 1 year for €280 (+VAT) to the Smart Business Legal Hub (no legal support included in this plan). Members under this plan will receive a 20% discount on any legal support fees.

HUB Access with Legal Support (Premium Plan): 15% discount to the Smart Business Legal Hub including unlimited and unrestricted guidance and support from a business and employment lawyer.

PLUGGED’s Smart Business Legal Hub provides legal support covering HR, GDPR, Health & Safety, Data Security, Debt, Intellectual Property, Commercial Landlords & Tenants, Trading Contracts, SLAs, Shareholders and Directors, Websites, Contractors, Coaches and Consultants and more.

The resources available include how to videos, step-by-step guides, checklists, legal templates and business legal health checks, with direct access to a business and employment lawyer for support and guidance.

Co-founder of PLUGGED Karl Hutchinson added: “We are delighted to be working with ISME to offer its Members access to legal resources, guidance and support. We developed PLUGGED to help small business get their legal stuff in order (and to keep it that way).

“And that’s why our Smart Business Legal Hub focuses on making the legal and HR stuff simple and affordable…empowering ISME members to protect their mighty businesses and manage their legal issues better and with confidence. We know small business and we know the law…and PLUGGED offers a better way to do it.”

Browse the full ADVANTAGE Affinity programme by going to https://isme.ie/advantage/

These include broadband and phone, Accountancy Software, HR Software, Recruitment & HR, Insurance, Merchant Services, website design & development, auto services, advertising, training, newspaper subscription and more. ISME members can access full details about all the programmes when they log into the Members Area on isme.ie.

Maeve Whooley, Chief Marketing Officer at ISME said: “At ISME, we are acutely aware of the issues facing our members with rising energy costs and other pressures that SMEs are under. We are constantly looking for ways to provide further support to our members.”