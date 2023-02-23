My Career: Making a difference to lives at Money Advice and Budgeting Service (MABS)

My Career: Jessie Anthony, Money Advice Co-ordinator, MABS

Name: Jessie Anthony.

Age: 57.

Lives: Cobh, Co Cork.

Job title: Money Advice Co-Ordinator, MABS.

Salary bracket; €45,000-60,000.

Education background: Advanced Dip in Money Advice (Ulster University), PIP, QFA, Dip Marketing & Sales Management.

Hobbies: Golf, walking, music, women’s rugby.

Describe your job in five words: Engaging, Stimulating, Relevant, Challenging, Evolving.

Describe yourself in five words: Hard- working, versatile, trustworthy, fair-minded, empathetic.

Personality needed for this kind of work?

This job calls for empathy and compassion combined with strong organisational and communication skills.

How long are you doing this job? 10 years.

How did you get this job? I spent 30 years in retail banking. During that time, I worked in various roles within banking. In 1998, I moved to the Midleton Branch of Irish Permanent, as Assistant Manager. When the TSB and Irish Permanent merged, I continued to work in Midleton PTSB until 2011.

That year, I returned to full-time education completing a Dip in IT training. I joined MABS in 2013. Initially, I worked as Money Adviser in West Waterford MABS. In 2015, I joined Cork City MABS as dedicated mortgage arrears adviser, giving advice and support to clients in late-stage mortgage arrears.

In 2020, I became Money Advice Co-Ordinator of both Cork City and West Cork MABS.

Do you need particular qualifications or experience? Work experience, together with relevant qualifications in either finance or advocacy is essential. Money Advisers need to have a good understanding of consumer debt and financial services. Compassion and empathy are important skillsets as money advisers support people in financial difficulty.

The soft skills built up through career and life experiences are an asset in helping those coping in difficult situations.

Describe a day at work: Every day is different. As Money Advice Co-Ordinator, I wear many hats. Administration and finance, customer service, staff support and management and service promotion to name a few.

Each day is diverse and at times hectic, but that is what makes the job interesting!

How many hours do you work a week? Between 35 and 40 per week.

What do you wear to work? It depends on what’s on that day, but in general smart-casual wear.

Is your industry male or female dominated? I used to find it more female dominated, but now becoming more of an even spread.

Does this affect you in any particular way? No.

Is your job stressful? How? Rate it on a scale of 1-10: Depending on the day and demands of work, somewhere between a 5 and 9.

Do you work with others or on your own? I work with a great team of people. Depending on the location, the size of the team varies from between 4 to 11 people. Everyone is very committed to what they do, winning some great outcomes for our clients.

When do you plan to retire or give up working? 65 most likely.

Best bits: A good outcome for a client. Knowing that the intervention of MABS has made a difference for the better.

Worst bits: We all have challenging days, especially on bad traffic mornings! On those days family and hobbies help to leave work at work!

Advice to those who want your job? It is a busy, exciting role so don’t be shy when it comes to hard work.