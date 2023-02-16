Grant Thornton Ireland appoints new partner at its Cork office

GRANT Thornton Ireland has announced the appointment of Shane O’Neill as a partner in financial services advisory at its Cork office, reflecting the growing client demand for financial services and continued investment in the Cork region.

Shane joined the firm’s FSA team as head of technical change in 2021 and has significant expertise in the areas of strategic business transformation, digital, FinTech, and RegTech innovation, as well as complex M&A programmes. With vast experience both locally and internationally, Shane is considered a key advisor in his area and helps clients to shape, grow and launch their businesses.

He is one of six new partners announced by Grant Thornton Ireland across a number of business units as the firm continues to grow in line with client demands. The announcement of partner appointments in tax, corporate finance, business consulting, finance operations, and financial services advisory reflects a culture of promotion and ambition across the firm. Grant Thornton Ireland currently employs over 2,500 people across seven locations in Ireland and has a presence in Bermuda, Gibraltar, and the Isle of Man.

Speaking on the appointment of the six new partners, Managing Partner at Grant Thornton Ireland, Michael McAteer said: “These new partner appointments show our commitment to promoting talent and empowering our people to achieve their ambitions. They also reflect and build on our plans for the continued growth of our firm, in line with the needs of our clients.”

The five other partners have been appointed across several of the firm’s key business units including advisory services, finance operations, and tax:

Ann Marie Costello becomes a partner in corporate finance advisory. Ann-Marie joined Grant Thornton in 2012 and while she has significant experience across transaction advisory services and debt restructuring, she specialises in the area of M&A working on behalf of numerous Irish SMEs and international clients on both buy-side and sell-side deal mandates.

Kevin Devenney is appointed as a tax partner, specialising in the provision of indirect tax services to domestic and multinational organisations.

Trevor McCarron, the firm’s Chief Financial Officer, becomes a partner in finance operations.

Sarah Meredith, who joined the firm in 2010, is appointed tax partner. She works in the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) area of tax.

For further information, visit grantthornton.ie