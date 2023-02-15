County Cork businesses meet buyers at Local Enterprise Showcase

BUSINESSES from County Cork had the opportunity to meet buyers from all over the world as part of the Local Enterprise Showcase at Showcase 2023 at the RDS Dublin.

There were more than 100 Local Enterprise Office supported businesses from across the country present at the event with seven in attendance from the county.

Louise Moran of Flourish Emporium; Hanna Backmo of Hanna’s Bees; Mary O’Donnell of Modart Studios; Paul Murphy of Mindful Maker; Suzette Demicoli of the Farrow Collection; Jason Hamilton-Foott of the Tranquil Candle Company, and Patrick Murphy of CK53, were all exhibiting at the Local Enterprise Showcase, part of Showcase 2023, that saw more than 4,000 buyers from retailers across the globe attend the three-day event in Dublin looking to secure new sales and partners for the year ahead. Upwards of €20 million in business was expected to have been transacted across the three-day event.

Dara Calleary, Minister of State at the Department of Enterprise, Trade, and Employment officially opened Showcase 2023 at the RDS, Dublin. The show, which marked its 47th edition this year, is one of Ireland’s largest and most important international trade fairs.

Minister Calleary said: “It’s great to be here and see some of the incredible products on display. Ireland is globally renowned for its craft and design, and Showcase is the international launchpad for so many Irish makers to achieve this recognition.”

The companies were selected by Local Enterprise Offices in Cork to take part in this year’s Local Enterprise Showcase at Showcase 2023.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Danny Collins said: “The Local Enterprise Offices in South Cork and Cork North and West are delighted to present local businesses with this wonderful opportunity to meet new buyers and explore new markets.”

Rosemary Steen, CEO of Design and Crafts Council Ireland said: “Showcase is now in its 48th year and we were delighted to welcome buyers from Ireland and all over the world who play a vital role in creating a stage for Irish craft and design.”

For more log on to www.LocalEnterprise.ie and for more information on Showcase 2023, log on to www.ShowcaseIreland.com