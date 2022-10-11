Kerry Group sponsors UCC students in Masters in Dairy Process Technology

University College Cork (UCC) has announced that Kerry Group is to sponsor two Masters students through the MSc in Dairy Process Technology developed by the School of Food and Nutritional Sciences in 2021.

The two students are Órla Dinneen from Newcestown, and Emma Gordon from Nenagh, Co. Tipperary.

This employment-based postgraduate degree provides students with the unique opportunity to complete an MSc in Dairy Process Technology at UCC while working across the Kerry Dairy Ireland processing sites in Listowel, Charleville and Newmarket.

Recent consultation between UCC and the dairy processing sector has demonstrated a need for more specialists in dairy science. In addressing this need, the new MSc in Dairy Process Technology is an exciting example of collaboration between Kerry Group and UCC to support the development of the next generation of scientific leaders in the industry.

UCC has a strong history in dairy science, dating back to 1926. The university launched a postgraduate certificate in Dairy Technology and Innovation in 2016, followed by a Bachelor of Agricultural Science with Teagasc in 2019. UCC’s leading programmes in Food Science and Nutritional Sciences provide top quality graduates for the agri-food-nutrition sector.

Kerry Dairy Ireland operates three state-of-the-art dairy manufacturing facilities in Ireland (and the UK), where over 1.3 billion litres, or 15% of the total Irish milk pool, is processed annually from its 3,000 milk suppliers located in the south-west of Ireland.

UCC’s Professor Seamus O’Mahony, Academic Programme Director, said ‘’This is a very exciting initiative aimed at equipping graduates with the relevant knowledge and skills required to support the sustainable value-add for the dairy processing sector in Ireland. We are delighted to continue our partnership with Kerry Dairy Ireland on this innovative post-graduate programme and look forward to working with Orla and Emma.‘’ Mr Pat Murphy, CEO Kerry Dairy Ireland said; “I would like to welcome Órla and Emma to Kerry Group as we partner with UCC on the new MSc in Dairy Process Technology. At Kerry Group we have a long tradition of employing graduates from UCC’s Food Science and Nutritional Sciences programmes which continue to provide top quality graduates to the Irish agri-food sector. This programme is a fantastic opportunity to work with UCC in providing graduates with the essential tools required to help secure Ireland’s position as a world leader in sustainable milk production.” Professor Sarah Culloty, Head, College of Science, Engineering and Food Science commented: “Congratulations to Órla and Emma on receiving this sponsorship from Kerry Group. We are extremely grateful to Kerry for their assistance in providing innovative work-based training opportunities to our students and supporting the talent pipeline that is critical to the Irish dairy industry”.