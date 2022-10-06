Cork firm become new sponsors of Ballincollig basketball team

BALLINCOLLIG Tradehouse Central have announced they will now be referred to as Emporium Cork Basketball, with the team firmly set on becoming the home of basketball for southsiders in the city as the start of the new season draws close.

The name is as a result of a long-standing partnership with The Emporium Company, which is the parent company owner of Tradehouse Central in Ballincollig. In addition to this, they are the proprietors of the Castle Inn in Glanmire, JJ Coppinger’s in Midleton, and Mabel Lane on the Main Street in Carrigaline, the most recent addition to their family of establishments.

The club’s membership has grown in recent times to more than 650 people, with 58% of these males, and 42% of these females.

This growth is in line with increased participation and interest in basketball nationally as Basketball Ireland has seen memberships increase by 48% in the last number of years as considerable interest in the NBA league has seen the popularity of the sport soar across Ireland.

Historically in Cork, players who wanted to play Super League basketball felt they had to move to clubs on the north side of the city to play at the highest level.

However, five years ago, Emporium Cork Basketball gave players on the south side of the city the chance to play top-level basketball – whilst staying with their childhood club when they made the decision to move from the local league to National League.

The ethos of the team is to be backboned by local players and add two pros to be competitive. Last season, the team’s impressive record saw them at 15 wins, with just one loss, which saw them crowned Southern Conference champions.

Ahead of their upcoming season opener against Moycullen Club, Captain Adrian O’Sullivan said that the club was fully focused on the further growth and development of the club and the name change to Emporium Cork Basketball was representative of this.

“We are delighted to be playing under the new name of Emporium Cork Basketball this season. We have big ambitions this year and partnering with The Emporium Company and will enable us to bring Super League basketball to the suburbs of Cork. The standard of basketball being played in Cork is now higher than it has ever been, even during the heydays. We are excited to get more people enjoying the sport that we love.”

For further information on Emporium Cork Basketball and Ballincollig Basketball, visit the website https://ballincolligbasketball.ie/