Cork firm launches programme to help businesses achieve their goals

BEACON Business Commercial Services [BBCS] has announced the launch of their Reset Accelerate Grow Programme. This programme is BBCS’s way to support Cork’s business community and one step towards its mission to help business owners to achieve their goals.

“After working abroad for around 34 years, in the middle of the pandemic, I moved back to Ireland with my wife, and we set up our business 18 months ago.

“We’ve been welcomed by a supportive business community and made quite few friends in a very short period of time” says Andrew Walker, co-owner and director at BBCS.

“We recognise that the last couple of years were extremely difficult for many business owners and unfortunately the end of 2022 and 2023 will put them under further stress.

“That’s why we decided to launch our Reset Accelerate Grow Programme, to help business owners to reassess their goals and most importantly, create a step-by-step roadmap to work towards profitable growth.

“With only 33% of Irish businesses surviving more than five years, and the additional challenges in today’s economic environment, it’s more important than ever to have a plan to grow and sustain your business.

“BBCS understand that for small business owners, both time and money are tight, so spending their resources wisely is fundamental to surviving and then thriving.

“This programme goes deep on key areas that will help you to develop a strategic approach to growing your business.

“With one session per week, business owners will have time enough to implement the learnings and BBCS will make sure that at the end of the programme.”

Business owners will be clear about the following:

Andrew Walker and Susana Marambio of Beacon Business Commercial Services.

Have a clear understanding where they want to be in 3 years time.

The strategic objectives to help them get you there.

A step-by-step roadmap with the activities they need to implement.

A time management system to keep them on track.

“Since we moved to Cork, we’ve been very honest about our interest of being part of the community.

“I’m originally from Chile and I’ve been living in Europe for the last 22 years, in Spain, The Netherland and the UK before moving to Cork in 2020, I crave a sense of belonging,” said Susana Marambio, co-owner and director at BBCS.

“We setup BBCS because we wanted to support small business owners and over the last 18 months, we’ve helped a number of businesses on a ProBono basis.

“The number of requests is not sustainable so the Reset Accelerate Grow Programme will allow us to help as many people as possible, at a very affordable price and the content and structure of the programme is perfect for small business owners who need to cut to the chase and get results.”

The programme starts on September 27, with weekly session for five weeks.

To learn more about the programme, click here https://www.bbcs.ie/reset-module-2022