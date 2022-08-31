Wed, 31 Aug, 2022 - 16:49

Credit union launches current account for 12-16 year-olds

Credit union launches current account for 12-16 year-olds

Anisa McCarthy, Chief Operating Officer, Douglas Credit Union Ltd, with Faye O’Donovan and Allison McCarthy at the launch of Douglas Credit Union’s Current Account for 12-16 year-olds. Picture: Brian Lougheed

Rory Noonan

IN 2019, along with 30 Credit Unions nationwide, Douglas Credit Union launched a Current Account for their members.

Since its inception, more than 1,000 members new and old have opened current accounts. Listening to their members, Douglas Credit Union has now introduced Current Accounts for 12-16-year-olds.

Young people from 12-16 will gain financial literacy and independence through this new current account offering.

In addition to the Mastercard Debit Card, the account allows children and teenagers to track their spending and savings online through douglascu.ie.

Gary Hanrahan, Douglas Credit Union Marketing Manager, said: “This is another positive step being made by credit unions in an effort to be the financial institution of choice for its members.

“It’s imperative we listen to the needs of our members and potential members by moving with the times.

“These are exciting times we live in and we look forward to adding to our services and products in the future.”

More in this section

Trigon Hotel Group named ‘Great Place to Work’ Trigon Hotel Group named ‘Great Place to Work’
Cork four-star hotel teams up with Transcend Interiors to create deluxe family rooms  Cork four-star hotel teams up with Transcend Interiors to create deluxe family rooms 
Business men teamwork joining puzzle on blue background Mergers and acquisitions are back to pre-pandemic levels
<p>Cork based illustrator Cathy Hogan at Temple Bar Gallery &amp; Studios in Dublin, during the launch of Cadbury's brand-new initiative to help support Irish women's grassroots football. Picture: Tyler Miller/Sportsfile</p>

Cadbury helps Charleville AFC kick off grassroots women’s soccer season

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130
EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more