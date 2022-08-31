Credit union launches current account for 12-16 year-olds

IN 2019, along with 30 Credit Unions nationwide, Douglas Credit Union launched a Current Account for their members.

Since its inception, more than 1,000 members new and old have opened current accounts. Listening to their members, Douglas Credit Union has now introduced Current Accounts for 12-16-year-olds.

Young people from 12-16 will gain financial literacy and independence through this new current account offering.

In addition to the Mastercard Debit Card, the account allows children and teenagers to track their spending and savings online through douglascu.ie.

Gary Hanrahan, Douglas Credit Union Marketing Manager, said: “This is another positive step being made by credit unions in an effort to be the financial institution of choice for its members.

“It’s imperative we listen to the needs of our members and potential members by moving with the times.

“These are exciting times we live in and we look forward to adding to our services and products in the future.”