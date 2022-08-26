Fri, 26 Aug, 2022 - 10:42

Cork four-star hotel teams up with Transcend Interiors to create deluxe family rooms 

One of the deluxe family guestrooms, designed by Richard Duggan, at The Oriel House Hotel, Ballincollig.

Rory Noonan

ONE of Cork’s luxury four-star hotels has worked with Richard Duggan of Transcend Interiors to create and design deluxe family guestrooms.

The Talbot Collection’s Oriel House Hotel, Ballincollig, invites you to discover the exciting new design transformation of the rooms. The hotel has built its reputation as a 4-star luxury hotel which offers a unique mix of old and new.

Splendour and elegance are woven into the smallest details, promising perfect moments no matter how the guest chooses to spend their time.

The new deluxe family rooms comprise 21 premium deluxe double and single bedrooms as well as deluxe family rooms that can cater for families, with up to five guests. Oriel House is a listed building which dates back to 1805 and, with its city adjacent location, it’s the perfect base for a weekend in the Rebel county.

Designed with the corporate and leisure traveller in mind, the new guest rooms are the epitome of comfort and productivity.

Their vintage décor provides an illuminating atmosphere, unique to this stylish property on the outskirts of Cork city centre. The new deluxe family rooms are exquisitely decorated with stunning designs that cleverly merge old and new eras together.

These new deluxe rooms, are the epitome of comfort and style, is comprised of 21 premium executive double guest bedrooms. Ensuring no detail was overlooked when creating these decadent guest rooms, each bedroom is fitted with a luxurious bathroom, which boasts underfloor tile heating.

Both the new Tobin Collection and deluxe family room refurbishments follow their own distinctive theme which runs through, not only the rooms themselves but also the corridors. Every room has hand-picked statement pieces and furniture, with the eye being drawn to so many Instagram-worthy details.

Along with the new Deluxe Family Rooms, Ellis and Tobin Collections the Oriel House Hotel boasts 99 guest bedrooms, along with a state-of-the-art leisure centre and Talbot Tiger Kids Club for mini-VIP guests.

