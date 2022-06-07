Sky opens flagship store at Mahon Point shopping centre

SKY has opened the third of its four brand-new flagship retail stores at Mahon Point shopping centre.

The opening of these stores includes the creation of 30 new jobs, with roles in managerial and customer advisor positions being created. This retail store announcement also comes following Sky’s recent announcement that it will be entering the Irish mobile market next year.

Sky opened its first two Irish retail stores earlier this year in Blanchardstown Shopping Centre, Dublin, and Crescent Shopping Centre, Limerick, with the final store set to open at Dundrum Town Centre, Dublin, this month.

Sky’s new flagship stores have been developed to give customers the opportunity to fully experience Sky’s award-winning products and offerings, as well as innovative new products that will launch in Ireland in due course. Sky store teams will also be able to facilitate customer purchases and customer support.

Speaking about Sky’s new flagship store in Cork, Sky Ireland CEO, JD Buckley, said: “Our retail network has played an important role in the growth of the Sky business in Ireland for a number of years.

“As we continue to innovate and expand our customer offering, our new flagship store in Cork will give customers the opportunity to get the full Sky experience across all of our innovative products and services.

“We are delighted to be opening these stores in fantastic, landmark locations and we are thrilled to welcome 30 new recruits to the 1,000 strong Sky team in Ireland.”

The opening of these flagship stores in Ireland also follows the success of the multiple retail stores that have opened across the UK over the past two years, with the first UK store opening its doors in Liverpool in October 2020.