Carbery tastes victory at the Cork Company of the Year awards 2022

CORK Chamber, the voice of business in Cork, has announced Carbery Group as the overall winner of the Cork Chamber Cork Company of the Year Awards 2022 along with the four individual category winners.

The awards, in association with Vodafone Ireland and media partner the Irish Examiner, were presented at the Cork Chamber annual dinner at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The individual category winners are Cork Emerging Company of the Year 2022, Green Rebel; Cork SME Company of the Year 2022, Simply Blue Group; Cork Large Company of the Year 2022, Altada and Cork International Company of the Year 2022 and overall winner, Carbery Group.

Paula Cogan, president of Cork Chamber said: “The winners are all highly deserving of this recognition and have displayed their ability to persist, adapt, innovate, and respond to ever-changing environments. Each is a player in what we know is an outstanding business culture in our city region and have set themselves apart through their people-focus, their strategy, and their sustainable delivery.”

Jason Hawkins, CEO of Carbery Group said: “We are truly both honoured and humbled to win this prestigious award.

“This award is an acknowledgment of the commitment and success of Carbery’s team, both in Cork and around the world.

“Carbery’s origin was inspired by a vision to create a sustainable future for the farming communities of West Cork and has since led to the creation of an international food ingredients company now operating in communities all around the world.

“The growth of Carbery Group has been underpinned by the vision and support of our farmer shareholders, to whom this award also belongs.”

Elaine Collins, Vodafone Ireland added: “We are excited to again be part of the Cork Company of the Year awards and delighted to be able to present them in person this year, at the 5G-enabled Páirc Uí Chaoimh. These awards showcase the very best of business talent and recognise the success of Cork-based companies.

Carbery Group is announced as Cork Company of the Year 2022. Collecting the award is CEO Jason Hawkins, with Cork Chamber President Paula Cogan; CEO Conor Healy and Elaine Collins, Key Account Director, Vodafone Ireland. Picture: Darragh Kane

“Businesses in Cork continue to go from strength to strength by embracing innovation and digital transformation. Vodafone supports this through sustained investment in infrastructure across our mobile and fixed networks.

“It is our ambition to enable Cork-based companies through high-speed connectivity and business solutions, like IoT technologies, so they can compete globally.

“On behalf of Vodafone, I extend the warmest of congratulations to Carbery, Altada, Simply Blue Group and Green Rebel for their outstanding achievements, I wish them continued success in the future.”

Ms Cogan added: “It is an absolute pleasure to provide the platform of these awards for the last 24 years to recognise the success, innovation and ingenuity of businesses operating in Cork.

“The fabric of our business community is truly built on vision and determination. As our world faces multiple crises, we all have a role to play.

“We must apply that vision and determination to all challenges as we work together to protect our communities, our environment, and our futures.

“I congratulate each of our winners today for the valuable contribution they are making to Cork, all the while helping to enhance Cork’s reputation as a great place for business.”