M&P O’Sullivan announces strategic new positions as part of growth plans

Cork-based food wholesale company M&P O’Sullivan Ltd. (M&P) has appointed a new Head of Finance and a Supply Chain Manager to the 117-year-old business to strategically drive its long-term sustainable growth.

The fourth-generation family-run company, which recently added Brennan’s Caterworld to its portfolio, has experienced substantial growth over the past five years. M&P grew its turnover in 2021 by over 22% to €37.9 million and the company has similar growth targets for 2022 and beyond.

To help achieve their ambitious plans, M&P has made two strategic new hires, named Richard Horgan (ACA) from Bandon, Co. Cork, as its new Financial Controller and Cathal Harris from Fair Hill, Cork City, to the position of Supply Chain Manager. They also plan to expand their workforce by 40% in the coming 5 years.

Richard joins M&P after holding directorship positions with several highly regarded Munster-based firms where he specialised in food retail accounting and auditing. He also previously worked with GECAS, a world-leading aviation leasing company, and trained with BDO, one of the world’s big five public accounting firms.

Richard is a graduate of Waterford Institute of Technology where he completed a BA Hons in Accounting and a Master of Business in Accounting.

A qualified rugby referee associated with the Munster Association of Referees (MAR) and the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU); Richard also officiates at the highest level of domestic rugby within the country.

Cathal Harris has been appointed to the position of Supply Chain Manager for M&P O’Sullivan and hopes to further drive efficiencies while maintaining the excellent supplier and customer relationships for which the company has a stellar reputation. His background is in purchasing, planning, scheduling, data analytics, and inventory management arenas with experience across all sectors of Supply Chain Management. Cathal, who is a graduate of Business Studies at MTU, Marketing at DCU, and Marketing at I.T Carlow, has worked across multiple industrial sectors, such as Cosmetics, Technology, Pharmaceutical, and Bio/Pharm.

M&P Co-Director Eoin O Sullivan, who is also the President of the Cork Business Association, said these two high-level appointments are the first step in a series of key strategic hires the company plans to secure over the coming year.

“We are delighted to welcome Richard and Cathal, two highly experienced and talented Cork men, to the M&P family as we continue to develop and grow the company.” As part of this forward planning, the company recently launched a 5-year strategy in which they announced they aim to double their business turnover.

Director of Purchasing at M&P O’ Sullivan Patrick O’ Sullivan explained: “Over the past five years, M&P has experienced substantial growth, increasing by more than 22% in 2021 alone. We intend to harness the skills, experience, and business acumen that Richard and Cathal bring to the table as we implement our strategy for long-term sustainable growth.”

Commenting on his appointment, Richard said: “I am both delighted and proud to be part of this historic Cork business at an exciting time in its history.

“As an accountant, I am particularly interested in the food retail sector and have gained considerable experience in this area. I am therefore looking forward to managing the day-to-day financial activities of the company, securing its future, and developing the business of one of the most exciting food wholesale companies in Ireland, bringing it into the hands of the fifth generation of the O’Sullivan family.”

Commenting on his appointment Cathal said: “I am honoured to join this dynamic, strong, indigenous company that has such a proud history and a long-standing passion for customer service.

“I am excited to help M&P on its growth path and drive efficiencies within its supply chain, whilst also upholding the true values of the company.

“A key priority will be to ensure the business’ guiding principle of Total Customer Experience will flourish and they are established as a leader in this area.”

M&P O’Sullivan is a progressive fourth-generation family business, founded in 1905, and currently employs 70 people.

The partnership by forward-thinking Directors and cousins Eoin O’Sullivan and Patrick O’Sullivan has seen the business flourish in recent years.

The company launched a frozen and chill business in 2017 which has been hugely successful to the point that they doubled their warehousing capacity in this category last year.

The team now has plans to expand the retail space of their Sarsfield Road warehouse in Cork by approximately 3,000 square feet to accommodate the new Brennan Caterworld’s product range.

The business has also invested considerably in its Gala franchise with an additional four new franchise stores on track to be opened this year.

The food wholesale company, which plays an integral part in the Irish food industry, also operates the Gala retail and Your Stop franchises and includes Homestead, White Hat and Red Abbey in its portfolio. It now has a product range of over 15,000 lines.

For further information see www.mpos.ie.