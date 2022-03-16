Output Sports on a mission to make sports science scalable

Elite sport: This is the top level of sports where athletes compete for the highest prizes. We work with the English FA, multiple Premier League Clubs, and Olympic athletes.
Universities: We collaborate with Institutions involved in both teaching and research and compete in inter-varsity competitions. These include Sheffield Hallam and Imperial College London.
Grassroots sports: Sports completed at an amateur level. We work with Kilfenora GAA for example.
Rehab: These include clinics and healthcare groups dedicated to returning athletes to play. We work with the Beacon hospital and multiple rehab clinics.
Strength and conditioning: Single coaches or facilities who train athletes at all levels to improve performance. We work with Les Spellman (speed coach to top NFL draft picks) and multiple performance centres.
Sales Strategy: We have a dual sales model, whereby our direct sales team targets potential high-value customers (both in terms of revenue and validation via association) through traditional B2B sales processes including direct contact, distributors, and demos. Where ticket sizes are smaller, we have incoming potential customers through our website and provide pricing guides/links to subscribe to the system direct via the website. Our marketing strategy drives the incoming potential customers to the same.
Marketing Strategy: Athlete/Team Ambassadors: Output have worked with several highly successful teams/athletes in regions and sports we are targeting. These include Leinster Rugby, Lauren Winfield, Koen Smet, Sarah Lavin, and Leanne Riley. We work closely with these athletes to create digital marketing content that can be utilised to create brand awareness.
Direct Digital Marketing: Targeted advertising campaigns have been employed on social media to reach sports practitioners. These include high-quality videos and photos of our product ambassadors using the system such as in this example - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SQm0M-t_Pq4
Referral: Referral is a highly effective mechanism to develop sales in the sports technology industry. As such we often incentivise referral via contract value adds and discounts and leverage networks from many of our end users who are happy to link us into their network.
Geography: We currently have paying customers in over 22 countries with the concentration of revenue at present being in Ireland/UK and the USA. A key focus of our planned investment is to expand our US operations by creating a presence in the region through the formation of a US entity and employing sales staff in the region.
Mary Cummins BSc, M.A. is a Career and Executive Coach, Trainer, and proprietor of Careerchanger.ie. She can be contacted on 087 8290207 or via her website Https://careerchanger.ie