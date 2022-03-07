Diarmuid Vaughan is the new manager of the Midleton Park Hotel

THE Midleton Park Hotel has announced the appointment of Diarmuid Vaughan as its new general manager.

Mr Vaughan has been involved in the hotel business since 2013 after he graduated from CIT (now MTU) in 2012.

Mr Vaughan said he was “delighted and honoured to take on this role as we emerge from Covid and into the new normal.”

“The Talbot Hotel Group is a very progressive group and it’s exciting to join this well-established team, with a number of projects currently being undertaken at the hotel, including filling 35 vacancies we currently have,” said Mr Vaughan.

“A new bar and restaurant are due to be completed and open in May where we will be delighted to welcome all our guests and showcase our new development.”

The Bishopstown native is also well-known in GAA circles and is currently the manager of his local club’s senior football team.

Over the years he has worked in a number of top-class hotels, starting with the Rochestown Park Hotel.

Whilst there he started as a sales and Marketing Executive, before being promoted to sales and marketing manager for three years, before becoming the hotel’s food and beverage operations manager.

“I would like to thank the hotel’s general manager, Tom Tobin, director John Donovan, and the Lehane family who own the hotel for the grounding they gave me in the hospitality industry and the opportunities they gave me during my time there.”

He moved to the Dalata Hotel Group in 2017 as deputy general manager of Clayton Hotel Silver Springs, before joining Trigon Hotels in 2019 as general manager of Cork Airport Hotel.

“Aaron Mansworth was another guiding figure during my time with Trigon Hotels and I would like to thank him and all the group for their help when I was general manager of the Cork Airport Hotel.

“I am honoured to take on this new role now in what hopefully is a positive time ahead for all in the industry.

“The last few years have been challenging and we now need to start moving forward with optimism.

“We have a number of immediate challenges at the Midleton Park Hotel, like all of my colleagues in the hospitality, and we are looking to fill 35 vacancies, between management and staff in the coming months.

“The hotel is an ideal base for tourists coming to Cork but we are also an important part of the local community of Midleton and East Cork and I look forward to growing that in the coming years,” concluded Mr Vaughan.