Badly Made Books wins Sustainability category at Showcase awards

THE winners of the annual Showcase Awards were announced at Showcase - Ireland’s Creative Expo, which took place at the RDS in Dublin.

The annual show has established itself as a must-see trade event, attracting buyers from Ireland and overseas, including UK, USA, Mainland Europe and Asia, all keen to see the latest designs from Ireland’s top brands and craft producers.

Showcase is an international launch pad for the 318 Irish designers, manufacturers and craftspeople who will be unveiling their new season collections across fashion, jewellery, home and giftware during the four-day event.

A particular emphasis is placed on new products to market, providing retailers with opportunities to discover and stock up on the latest design-led products, many of which are unique to the show.

The Sustainability Award was won by Badly Made Books from Cork, and The Designer of Things also from Cork was highly commended in the Local Enterprise Showcase award.

Mary Palmer, Chair of Showcase ®, said: Showcase marks one of the most important events in the design and crafts sector’s calendar. For many, this is their first trade show of the year, a chance to launch their new collections and secure orders for the year ahead.

“Attracting buyers from Ireland and around the world, Showcase’s strength lies in its unique identity and high quality display of Irish design and crafts. I would like to take this opportunity to thank all those involved in Showcase 2022, you are helping to support and grow our sector.”

Mary Palmer, chair of Showcase Ireland board; Bert Dufour of The Designer of Things, who was highly commended in the Local Showcase award category, and Rosemary Steen, CEO of Design & Crafts Council Ireland.

Exhibitors selected for the Showcase Best Product Awards 2022 were chosen by judges Brian McGee, DCCI, insert other judges. The judges nominated the ‘Best Product’ in each of their categories and each category produced a Best Product Award and Highly Commended awards. The overall Best Product Award at Showcase 2022 was chosen by the Showcase judging panel.

The overall winner of the Showcase Best Product Award was Molloy and Sons.

Full winners: Sustainability award: The Sustainability Award which promotes innovative and sustainable development in craft, was won by Badly Made Books from Cork. Nunaia from Tipperary and Kopper Kreation from Dublin were highly commended in this category.

Local enterprise showcase award: The Local Enterprise Offices selected Tidings from Louth as the winner of the Local Enterprise Showcase Award. Highly commended were David Oliver Bespoke from Kilkenny, Kings Forge Glass from Monaghan and The Designer of Things from Cork.

Fashion: The Showcase Fashion Category award winner was Irish Linen Shirt from Kilkenny. Highly commended in this category were Clare O’Connor from Meath, Lou Brennan from Mayo and Aran Woollen Mills from Mayo.

Home: The Showcase Home Category award winner was Cushendale from Kilkenny. Highly commended in this category were Stephen Farnan from Antrim, Martina Scott from Louth and Copperfish from Wicklow.

Gift: The Showcase Gift Category award winner was Snugibabog Knitwear from Dublin. Highly commended in this category were Helen Faulkner Ceramics from Dublin and Tipperary Crystal from Dublin.

Jewellery: The Showcase Jewellery Category award winner was Lynsey De Burca from Galway. Highly commended in this category were Rothlu from Mayo and Garrett Mallon from Louth Other Category Winners:

Design & Crafts Council Ireland award: The winner of the Design & Crafts Council award was Una Burke from Roscommon. Highly commended were Irish Handmade Glass Company from Waterford and Anita Reynolds Art from Meath.