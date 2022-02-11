Campus Advisor: Cork one of the top cities in world to study in

THE Campus Advisor have announced the 30 best student cities in the world for 2022 based on ratings and reviews collected on thecampusadvisor.com.

Considering a range of factors including student friendliness, cost of living, nightlife, public transport, amenities, diversity, and the opinions of current students, The Campus Advisor has complied a list of the best cities to live and study in from around the world.

And Cork has come in at 22nd place as the best city in the world to study, beating the likes of Sydney, Toronto, Amsterdam and San Diego to take that spot.

Melbourne tops the list with Newcastle in second spot and Seoul making up the top three.

Vienna, Montreal, Berlin, Prague, Chicago, Kula Lumpur and London make up the top 10.

To determine the 30 best student cities in the world for 2022, The Campus Advisor collected ratings and reviews for over 2,500 cities around the world in the past year.

Students were given the opportunity to rate the city they lived in while attending university. They rated from one star to five stars across six categories.

The categories are: Student friendliness; Cost of living; Nightlife; Public transport; Amenities and Safety. The rankings are determined entirely based off these ratings submitted by students. 12,164 city reviews were then analysed to create the list of 30 best student cities in the world.

Cork is ranked the 22nd best student city in the world.

Some of the key stats and information that they collected for Cork include:

Across the 6 categories listed above, Cork got a score of 4.19 out of 5. This was the 22nd best score achieved overall.

Cork is the highest ranked city in Ireland and the 13th highest ranked European city.

One other city in Ireland made it into the top 30, Galway in 24th place with an overall score of 4.14 out of 5.

The category ‘Student Friendliness’ scored 4.69 out of 5.

The category ‘Cost of Living’ scored 3.25 out of 5.

The category ‘Nightlife’ scored 4.63 out of 5.

The category ‘Public Transport’ scored 3.84 out of 5.

The category ‘Amenities’ scored 4.28 out of 5.

The category ‘Safety’ scored 4.42 out of 5.

We asked everyone who reviewed Cork:

“Would you recommend living in Cork as a student?”

100% of the reviewers that answered said they would recommend living there.

“Is there a large student population living in Cork?”

100% of the reviewers that answered felt that Cork does have a large student population.

“Do you think Cork has a diverse population?”

75% of the reviewers that answered think Cork does have a diverse student population.

“Are there many opportunities for students to get jobs in Cork?”

91.7% of the reviewers that answered said they thought there was enough job opportunities available for students.

“Is there a good variety of options for eating out?”

100% of the reviewers that answered said there was.

“Is there a good variety of bars and clubs for students?”

100% of the reviewers that answered said there was.

“Are there interesting attractions for those looking for cultural experiences?”

83.3% of reviewers said Cork does have interesting cultural experiences.

For a full list of the rankings and more information on each one see: https://www.thecampusadvisor.com/best-of/30-Best-Student-Cities-in-the-World-2022/Ranking/103