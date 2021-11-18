Jameson graduate programme invites applicants for 2022/23

IRISH Distillers, makers of some of the world’s most enjoyed whiskeys and one of Ireland’s leading suppliers of spirits and wines, is celebrating nurturing future leaders on a global level for 30 years through the Jameson International Graduate Programme.

The programme, which first launched in 1991, has been recognised as the most popular FMCG graduate employer in Ireland for the past eight consecutive years through the gradireland Graduate Employer Survey. The Jameson International Graduate Programme is now recruiting graduates for 2022/23 and is looking for creative, innovative, self-starters with an entrepreneurial mindset to become the next generation of Jameson Brand Ambassadors.

Successful graduates will have the opportunity to work with Jameson, one of the Top 5 International whisk(e)y brands in the world, in one of more than 35 international markets, availing of a world-class training and development programme with extensive career progression opportunities post-programme.

Sinéad D’Arcy, Head of Jameson International Graduate Programme said: “We are incredibly proud to celebrate 30 successful years of the Jameson International Graduate Programme this year. At Irish Distillers, we have a history of supporting, nurturing and mentoring young talent.

“In 1991 we placed our first graduate in Milan with the ultimate goal of bringing the taste of Irish whiskey to new consumers. This year graduates will be placed in over 35 markets across the world. Jameson Brand Ambassadors have played a critical role in the growth of Irish whiskey on the world stage over the past 30 years and many have remained within the wider network, with some having gone on to hold leadership positions within Irish Distillers domestically and Pernod Ricard globally.

“The Jameson International Graduate Programme is a truly unique programme that understands the importance of supporting graduates’ personal and professional growth as they look to build their careers.

“Always adapting and evolving to meet the needs and expectations of graduates has been the key to the success of the programme.

“This year is very special for us as we reflect on what the programme has achieved over the past 30 years and recognise the consistent characteristics of our Brand Ambassadors; creative, innovative, self-starters with an entrepreneurial mindset.”

Graduates from all backgrounds are provided with the knowledge and tools necessary to shape their own experience as part of the programme, enabling them to hone and develop the skills required to progress their career, while contributing to the global Irish whiskey success story. The 2022/2023 intake of graduates will have the opportunity to work in emerging markets in Africa, Asia and Latin America, offering a truly unique opportunity and broad portfolio of experience.

The programme accepts applicants from all disciplines, so a marketing or business background is not essential. The programme’s four-week induction programme covers all bases, ensuring that graduates are equipped with the knowledge, skills and tools they need to hit the ground running post-induction.

The Jameson International Graduate Programme provides a competitive benefits package, mentorship via a global support network and a multi-award winning development programme.

Successful graduates are also part of a global community through the Irish Distillers and Pernod Ricard network, developing future leaders and future-proofing the talent pipeline for the broader FMCG industry.

The 2022/23 Jameson International Graduate Programme is now open applications, visit jamesongraduateprogramme.com for more information.

Irish Distillers is one of Ireland’s leading suppliers of spirits and wines and producer of some of the world’s most well-known and successful Irish whiskeys. Led by Jameson, their brands are driving the global renaissance of Irish whiskey. Jameson is the world’s bestselling Irish whiskey, experiencing 30 years of consecutive growth up to 2019 and hitting sales of 8.6m cases in 2021. Their brands are exported to more than 130 markets.

They employ more than 600 people across their operations in Cork and Dublin.