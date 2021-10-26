Accountant Online announces technology leader Geraldine Kelly as its new chair

ACCOUNTANT Online has announced the appointment of senior Business Technology leader Geraldine Kelly as a non-executive director and chair of its board.

It is also announcing the appointment of three other senior leadership positions. Kevin Neary and Jarlath Doherty join the board as non-executive directors, and Nelmari Finlay as new head of operations.

Accountant Online recently announced it would be creating 100 new jobs over the next four years. The business grew by 45% during the Covid pandemic as companies realised the benefits of using online accountant service.

It is on track to achieve its revenue target this year and has business plans to grow to turnover of €10m by 2026.

Accountant Online offers digital enabled financial and business services to companies mainly in the tech, software and consulting sectors.

Established in 2015 by current CEO Larissa Feeney, it now has more than 2,000 clients andwon Practice of the Year 2020 in the Irish Accountancy Awards.

Accountant Online chair, Geraldine Kelly, is a senior-level executive with CEO and non-executive director experience across a range of industries such as fintech, technology, energy, and clean tech sectors.

Accountant Online chair Geraldine Kelly said: “I am delighted to join the board of Accountant Online and I look forward to working with the business as we continue to deliver efficiencies to our clients supporting their businesses with financial and business services and I look forward to working with the management team and the board on the next exciting growth phase for Accountant Online.”

Accountant Online non-executive director, Kevin Neary, is an entrepreneur and advisor. Former GameStop Group Managing Director and co-founder, Kevin now works as an investor, mentor and advisor to companies – including Radius Technologies and Ezora — across many sectors.

Accountant Online non-executive director, Jarlath Doherty, is an experienced human resources executive with over 15 years’ experience delivering complex global transformation programs. Jarlath currently works with Collibra as Chief People Officer.

Nelmari Finlay joins Accountant Online as head of operations. She brings with her more than 10 years of senior international managerial experience and has extensive experience at a director level managing and overseeing business units in finance, operations, sales and customer service.

Accountant Online founder and CEO Larissa Feeney said: “We are delighted to welcome all four new members to the Accountant Online team and believe these appointments will further strengthen our position as one of the country’s most progressive accountancy firms.

“Accountant Online has recently announced the creation of 100 jobs over the next four years and these new appointments we are announcing today are core to achieving our ambitious growth goals.

“All have extensive experience in growing technology companies I look forward to working with all four and I am looking forward to what we can all achieve together.”