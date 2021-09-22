Amron D launch financial forecasting software

THIS Irish forecast comes with a twist, instead of sunshine, summer breezes and showers, Amron D forecasts growth, success and profitability.

According to Forbes, 80% of businesses fail due to bad financial planning. Amron D is on a mission to drastically improve this statistic with their new financial planning software, which enables companies to get their foundations secure from the start, assess their current business strategies and plan for their future.

For many companies, especially entrepreneurs and small businesses, their financial literacy is often a weak link in an otherwise excellent business model or idea. Regularly it gets pushed to the bottom of a to-do list as a result of these individuals or organisations being time poor and feeling overwhelmed when it comes to forecasting. Thankfully, this no longer needs to be the case.

Irish company, Amron D, headquartered in Cork, have created cutting-edge AI forecasting software, that takes the stress out of forecasting. With two different versions available, one for start-ups and micro businesses, and a pro version coming on stream later this year for accounting professionals and medium sized businesses, it’s quick and easy to use, with no knowledge or accounting experience needed.

Forecasting is often required for grant applications and investment funding, but year-round it is an extremely beneficial process which puts you in control of your business. It allows you to quickly pivot, work through ‘what if’ scenarios such as hiring a new staff member or changing a raw materials supplier, and thanks to the machine learning capabilities of Amron D you will also be able to benchmark yourself against other companies in your industry.

For a company starting out, this intelligent software can act as a form of financial mentor. It has the ability to draw data from the customer base and suggest cost types which may not have been thought of, such as insurance for example. Currently entrepreneurs must turn to accountants for forecasting support, which can come with an expensive price tag and short report lifespan, but for as little as €9.95 a month and in just 10 minutes a business can create their own financial forecast.

In development, Amron D has a multi-device integration of banking API which will allow you to quickly and accurately compare actual vs forecasted.

Sharing her passion and excitement at the launch of Amron D, Co-Founder, Hazel Buckley commented: “Words cannot express how thrilled we are to finally officially launch Amron D to businesses across Ireland. Amron D was the brainchild of my father, James O’Sullivan, who was a chartered accountant, software developer and entrepreneur. Having established numerous businesses over the years, and being frustrated by the functionality and expense of existing forecasting tools, he identified an opportunity in the market for a financial forecasting software system that would be quick, accurate, easy to use and affordable. Sadly, Dad passed away three years ago in 2018, before he could see his vision realised.”

Visit www.amrond.com to sign up for your free 7-day trail. You can also follow Amron D online on LinkedIn /amrond or Intagram @amron_d_forecast for updates, offers and further developments.