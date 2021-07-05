Who is doing the business in Ireland?

FOR a chosen few, notably the world’s multi-billionaire tech moguls, the Covid pandemic has been a boom time. But for most of us, it has been a time when finances have been stretched.

We get to take a look at the financial winners and losers of the past 12 months when Richard Curran returns with his two-part series Ireland’s Rich List 2021 on RTÉ1 on Monday at 9.35pm.

Using The Sunday Times Rich List from Leinster and Munster as its guide, the show will reveal the biggest business stories of the year, and find out who’s shot to the top of Ireland’s Rich List.

In the first episode, we meet up with super-successful businessman Dan Kiely in Cork, to discuss his latest venture. After he and his wife Linda made their fortune as founders of VoxPro, they set up The Republic of Work.

Dan says: “It’s basically a hub for young entrepreneurs with ideas. We want to provide support. We want to provide mentorship. We want to provide community, we want to provide events, and nurture and help young Cork entrepreneurs to make it.”

The programme also charts the rise of Ireland’s richest brothers, John and Patrick Collison, founders of the phenomenally successful online payments company, Stripe.

We also find out about a company hidden away in Powerscourt in the heart of the Wicklow mountains which is driving forward Ireland’s green revolution.

Norman Crowley is CEO of the Cool Planet Group and Studio AVA, and head of a team who are designing and building electric cars in Ireland — the first new car to be made in Ireland since the DeLorean. Crowley says: “These ‘hyperclassic’ cars have hypercar performance, they’re very, very, fast, but they’re classic in their looks and styling. They will range in price from a cool €1.2 million to €2 million.”