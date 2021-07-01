Thu, 01 Jul, 2021 - 09:30

Digital Business Ireland announces launch of female mentoring initiative

Chief Executive of Digital Business Ireland, Lorraine Higgins at the launch of their mentoring initiative to support women working in new digital start-ups.

Rory Noonan

DIGITAL Business Ireland, a leading online, eCommerce and digital representative body have announced the launch of a new mentoring initiative, aimed at supporting women working in a new digital start-up.

The initiative invites applications from women across Ireland, who established a start-up digital, eCommerce or technology business over the past two years. Following a judging process, the selected applicant will be awarded with six one-to-one mentoring sessions, provided by former Minister for Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation, and qualified executive business coach and mentor, Mary Mitchell O’Connor. Interested applicants can apply online via the Digital Business Ireland website. Entries will be accepted until Friday, July 19.

Since its establishment in 2019, Digital Business Ireland has worked to provide learning and networking opportunities for women working across the digital, online and eCommerce sectors. The representative body also works in tandem with its membership, to offer support and advocacy to women in business through its Women in Digital Committee.

Secretary-General of Digital Business Ireland, Lorraine Higgins said: “The launch of the female mentoring initiative further signifies Digital Business Ireland’s ongoing commitment to supporting women in business.

“Women face a number of challenges when launching a start-up. Meaningful support and mentoring is a crucial component in overcoming these obstacles, and there is no one more suitable than Mary Mitchell O’Connor, to provide guidance and support in this area given her experience at the helm of policy development in this area in the Irish Government.

“Optimising the skills, talents and abilities of female entrepreneurs is an important step in increasing the participation of women in business, and Digital Business Ireland is proud to play its part in this regard.”

Former Minister for Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation, Mary Mitchell O’Connor said: “I am delighted to be supporting the launch of Digital Business Ireland’s female mentoring initiative, a programme which aims to empower and support women working in a start-up business.

“Key to increasing female participation in entrepreneurship, particularly in innovative industries, is providing women with the confidence and assurance so that they can be successful in their career goals.

“Through one-to-one mentoring, we can empower, educate and inspire women with the core attitudes and skills that are needed to excel, both professionally and personally. As a long-time advocate for female empowerment, I am pleased to be able to offer my coaching and mentoring services and to lend my support to this initiative.”

Chairperson of the Women in Digital Committee, Leila Shaddadi said: “Since our foundation, Digital Business Ireland has sought to provide women working across the digital, eCommerce and technology sectors with the opportunities, support and insight to help them succeed.”

