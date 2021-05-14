Thermo Fisher Scientific appoints new senior HR manager

THERMO Fisher Scientific has appointed Shane Buckley as its new senior human resources manager for Irish operations. With more than 20 years HR experience, Shane will be responsible for leading the HR team that serves the global life sciences company’s operations in Ireland, which has a 560-strong workforce nationwide.

His appointment comes at a time of growth for Thermo Fisher Scientific in Ireland, with its largest Irish site — a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO) in Cork — seeing a 10% increase in its workforce over the past year.

Speaking on the appointment, Peter Ercoli, VP and general manager of Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Cork site said: “Our employees are at the heart of our operations, delivering on our mission to enable customers to make the worldhealthier, cleaner andsafer.

“It is down to them, that against the backdrop of the pandemic, Thermo Fisher Scientific has delivered steady growth, and gone from serving one customer to more than 10. We are delighted to welcome Shane to the team at such a significant point in operations.”

Thermo Fisher Scientific operates out of Cork and Dublin, with the Currabinny facility in Cork suppling Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) to customers for use in clinical trials and approved medicines for commercial supply. This includes medicines to treat cancer, Parkinson’s disease, depression, HIV, congestive heart failure, diabetes and respiratory diseases.

