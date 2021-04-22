GreenAer expands to meet demand for e-bikes

GREENAER, the Irish-owned e-bike retailer, has announced significant expansion plans through its network of stores. The company is planning its first-ever dedicated Cargo Bike-only outlet following a surge in interest from both commercial customers and consumers in renewable forms of transport.

GreenAer currently operates three stores in Cork, Dublin, and Mullingar. The company has experienced significant growth during its three years in operation, with sales revenue increasing four-fold in 2020 with over 1,000 e-bikes sold.

GreenAer currently employs 15 staff and expects to add a further 15 over the next three years. The company is looking to open a new store in Galway this year but will also expand its footprint abroad with partnerships in Paris and Barcelona.

To meet this growing demand, GreenAer is also announcing plans for new retail premises in Dublin in addition to the Cargo Bike hub. The increase in demand is being linked by the company to a significant investment in cycling infrastructure by local authorities, with an estimated €360 million being invested nationwide in the next four years.

GreenAer is the leading e-bike retailer in Ireland for brands including Raleigh, Haibike, Riese and Muller, Orbea, Moustache, Urban Arrow, Stromer, Gocycle, and Hercules.

Olivier Vander Elst of GreenAer said: “The increase in sales is reflective of the fact that so many people have taken up cycling in the past 12 months, and are now looking at alternative, greener forms of transport for their daily commute. E-bikes and eCargo bikes are the perfect solution to the Covid-19 era of living.

“There are predictions that the European e-bike market will triple within the next five years, and through its hard-working sales team, GreenAer has already established itself as the market leader in Ireland. Every store in the network has reported exponential interest in e-bikes, and this further expansion will allow us to meet that growing demand in the months and years ahead.”

GreenAer’s new CargoBike store in Dublin will allow the company to expand its bespoke solution service for business customers. The company already supplies CargoBikes to a number of commercial customers and is contracted by An Post as its “last mile” vehicle and service provider. As a result, An Post can boast the largest fleet of electrically assisted tricycles in operation in Europe.