Cork coach hire company achieves  Business All-Star accreditation

A CORK based coach hire company has achieved an All-Star accreditation from the All-Ireland Business Foundation.

Business All-Star accredited companies are defined as; progressive, indigenous Irish businesses which meet the highest standards of verified performance, trust, and customer-centricity and Jerry O'Brien Coach Hire were awarded the honour recently.

This is an independently verified standard mark for indigenous businesses, based on rigorous selection criteria. The Accreditation is overseen by the prestigious All-Ireland Business Foundation, whose adjudication panel is chaired by Dr Briga Hynes of the Kemmy Business School at the University of Limerick and Kieran Ring, CEO of the Global Institute of Logistics.

Responding to the announcement, David O’Brien, company director said: “‘All of us here at Jerry O'Brien Coach Hire Ltd are absolutely thrilled to receive the Business All-Star Accreditation. This is our 27th year in business and we felt it was time to showcase our business and reward the hard work and dedication of our loyal team with a credible accreditation like so. This accolade will give us a huge platform to learn and develop further for the future and give our existing and future customers assured confidence in the service we provide. We would like to thank all involved in the All-Ireland Business Foundation and the adjudicators for their help in this monumental milestone for our company. Onwards and upwards.”

Kieran Ring, Deputy Chair on the Adjudication Board said in support of the announcement: “This certificate verifies that Jerry O'Brien Coach Hire Ltd has achieved AIBF 2021-1008 Business All-Stars Accreditation, in recognition of the company’s conduct in the areas of trust, performance and customer-centricity.

"Jerry O'Brien Coach Hire Ltd Is hereby included in the AIBF Register Of Irish Business Excellence.” Dr Hynes said the Accreditation, which is now held by more than 450 firms, is needed by the thousands of small and medium businesses which operate to their own standards but have nothing to measure them by.

“We evaluate a company’s background, trustworthiness and performance, and we speak to customers, employees, and vendors. We also anonymously approach the company as a customer and report back on the experience. The business goes through at least two interviews and is scored on every part of the process against set metrics”, she added.

Established in 1994, Jerry O'Brien Coach Hire is a family-run coach/bus operator based in Cork.

For 27 years they have been providing coaches for a myriad of different customers in various industries such as tourism, corporate, private hire, school transport, and much more.

They ensure their fleet is kept to an extremely high standard as they continually invest in providing the most modern, safe, and luxurious buses with a range of flexibility to tailor for their wide range of customers varying needs. They are an eco-friendly coach company, enabling customers to enjoy travelling in style while protecting the environment as much as possible.

The All-Ireland Business Foundation is a national body that accredits best-in-class Irish businesses as Business All-Stars. The Foundation also oversees the All-Ireland Business Summit while promoting peer dialogue amongst our members on an ongoing basis. The process to select the next group of Business All-Star accredited companies has begun and further information is available at businessallstars.ie