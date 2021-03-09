Sinead appointed as chairperson of Grant Thornton

GRANT Thornton Ireland has appointed Sinead Donovan as their new chairperson.

Sinead joined Grant Thornton Ireland in 2002 and was appointed Partner in 2005, becoming the first female partner within the Irish firm.

As chair, Sinead will join the Management Committee of Grant Thornton Ireland, assisting Managing Partner Michael McAteer, who recently began his second term, with partnership matters and managing the practice.

In 2012, Sinead co-founded the Financial Accounting and Advisory Services (FAAS) service offering within Grant Thornton, looking after the needs of clients operating within multi-jurisdictional regulatory environments with innovative ways of managing those complexities.

Currently serving as Vice President with Chartered Accountants Ireland, Sinead will continue her work as partner within the FAAS team in conjunction with her new role. Sinead is a mother of two, and an avid participant in triathlons and ironman competitions, her focus and determination will play a key part in her role as Chair.

Speaking of her appointment, Sinead Donovan said: "I am delighted to be elected by my fellow partners as Chair to the firm. The role hugely excites me and I look forward to working with Mick on the continued growth and development of the firm.

"We are currently operating in a very changing environment and this gives rise to both opportunities and challenges.

"I hope I will bring a fresh perspective to the Management Committee on the impact of this change and ensure we navigate the next three years as a firm, in an innovative way."

Speaking on the appointment Michael McAteer, Managing Partner at Grant Thornton Ireland said: "I’m delighted to welcome Sinead to the Management Committee table. She brings with her a breadth of experience across various areas of our business.

"Her experience of managing teams and clients through complex environments with innovative solutions will be invaluable to the management committee as we guide the firm and our clients through the current economic environment and ‘back to better’."