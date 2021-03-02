I set up my business in lockdown

Cleidi Hearn
37
Douglas, Cork City.
Founder of Sunny Numbers, an Irish edtech startup. We develop mobile games to help you to learn statistics and maths.
My business is still in the pre-revenue stage.
I have recently graduated with first class honours in Applied Psychology in UCC. Previously, I graduated in Philosophy.
I enjoy reading academic books and watching space documentaries. I also love listening to podcasts, especially the ones about entrepreneurship and the startup world.
Fulfilling, intense, exciting, energising, creative.
Resilient, resourceful, disciplined, honest, ambitious.
My work as a startup founder requires patience, focus and flexibility. It is also important to know how to create and nurture great relationships with people.
I founded my business during the first lockdown in July 2020.
I applied for a student entrepreneurship programme during my final year in college at UCC. Once I graduated, I was already hooked in entrepreneurship and decided to create my own job.
Before moving to Ireland, I worked as a philosophy teacher in Brazil, where I'm originally from.
You don't necessarily need a degree to become an entrepreneur. There are plenty of self-made entrepreneurs in the world. However, it is important to stay updated with your industry and surround yourself with mentors to support you along the journey.
The first thing I do before work is to make a nice cup of black coffee (I blame my Brazilian heritage!). After that, I normally work from 8am until 6pm. My days are currently filled with online meetings with my team members and working on product development. I also take time to attend webinars and connect with other founders.
I don't count. I work as many hours as I need to get things done.
My wardrobe is quite casual. Jeans, t-shirts, trainers and a headband.
It can be. Especially when you are starting a company as a sole founder, things may get overwhelming from time to time. However, this is part of the thrill and we learn very quickly how to delegate and ask for help. If I had to rate the stress levels, I would say my job is an 8.
I am currently working from home but I have a small remote team helping with different aspects of the business.
I don't think I will. I am pretty sure I will always find something to do.
Creating products that will make a genuine impact in people's lives. Sharing the joys and trials of entrepreneurship with my team and advisors.
Occasionally neglecting enough physical activity. I am particularly struggling now during lockdown.
Fall in love with a problem and do whatever you can to find a solution. Entrepreneurship is not about a glamorous lifestyle and how much money you make. It is about serving others. It is about using your brain and energy to find solutions that will leave a positive impact in the world.
