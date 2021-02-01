Consultation on National Development plan extended

THE Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform, Michael McGrath TD, has extended the deadline for submissions to the public consultation phase of the National Development Plan by a further three weeks to February 19.

The public consultation, #ReviewToRenew was launched on the 3rd of November 2020. The consultation offers everyone the opportunity to contribute their views to inform and influence this important policy review.

Minister McGrath said: “The impact of investment in our economy has to be maximised so that it benefits every region, town, and city in our country. We must invest in a planned, targeted, and well-managed way. That is why the government initiated a review of the current National Development Plan.

“The projects that are funded under the National Development Plan impact where we live, how we work, how we travel; our health and education systems; and social, cultural, and sporting facilities. I believe it is essential that we hear from as many people as possible as we re-shape this important national strategy and that is why .”

The final review of the National Development Plan is expected to be completed in the summer of 2021. It will support economic, social, environmental, and cultural development all across the country in parallel with the National Planning Framework which provides a high-level guide to planning and development over the next 20 years. Ensuring the integration of climate change adaptation and mitigation imperatives will also be central to the development of the plan.

Minister McGrath invites all interested parties — individuals, community group,s and representative bodies — to have their say on the National Development Plan by submitting their views to the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform by email before 5pm on 19 February 2021.

Commenting further, Minister McGrath said: “Ireland cannot continue with ’development as usual’ without giving due consideration to climate-associated risks. We need to ensure that we have the capacity to adapt and we must take an integrated approach, including climate change adaption at every stage in our development plan.

“This will make development more resilient by reducing climate impacts and make for a better future for the people of Ireland and I am particularly anxious to hear the views of the public on this matter.”