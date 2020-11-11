Ifac nominated for six Accountancy Awards 2020

IFAC, Ireland’s farming, food and agri-business specialist professional services firm has been shortlisted in six categories for the upcoming online Irish Accountancy Awards 2020.

The awards recognise excellence in the accountancy profession in Ireland and celebrate firms and individuals who have provided the highest quality of service and value to their clients.

Ifac has more than 30 offices around the country including offices in Bandon, Blarney, Bandon, Mallow and Skibbereen.

John Donoghue, CEO of ifac said: “We are delighted to be shortlisted for the Irish Accountancy Awards 2020 for Large Practice of the Year, Advisory Team of the Year, and Best use of Technology, as well as for some of the individual accountant categories. It is great to be recognised for providing a quality service.

“Ifac has been at the heart of agriculture and food since 1975, providing specialist advice to the farming, food and agri-business community. We are one of Ireland’s top ten professional services firms employing over 400 people locally, and offering a full range of financial services to support our clients’ business needs. Congratulations to Jerry in Bandon and all the 2020 finalists.”

Ifac has been shortlisted in the following categories:

Large Practice of the Year.

Advisory Team of the Year — Ifac Food & Agribusiness Team.

Accountant of the Year — James Farrell, Partner at ifac’s Tullamore/Mullingar branch offices.

Best Use of Technology in Accountancy & Finance (End User) – Ifac FarmPRO.

Young Accountant of the Year - Eoin Hanson at ifac’s Trim branch office.

Part-Qualified Accountant of the Year - Jerry O’ Neill at ifac’s Bandon branch office.

The winners of the 2020 Irish Accountancy Awards will be revealed online on Wednesday, November 18.