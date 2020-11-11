Ifac nominated for six Accountancy Awards 2020

Large Practice of the Year.
Advisory Team of the Year — Ifac Food & Agribusiness Team.
Accountant of the Year — James Farrell, Partner at ifac’s Tullamore/Mullingar branch offices.
Best Use of Technology in Accountancy & Finance (End User) – Ifac FarmPRO.
Young Accountant of the Year - Eoin Hanson at ifac’s Trim branch office.
Part-Qualified Accountant of the Year - Jerry O’ Neill at ifac’s Bandon branch office.
The winners of the 2020 Irish Accountancy Awards will be revealed online on Wednesday, November 18.