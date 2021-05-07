Cork racing preview: Light will have the Measure of his rivals

THERE is a two-day flat meeting at Cork this weekend with flat enthusiasts catered for on Friday evening (4.35pm start) while there is a 1.20pm start for a jumps fixture on Saturday.

On Friday evening, the featured race is the Goffs Irish EBF Polania Stakes over five furlongs and Measure Of Light is readily put forward to win this listed contest, a one that’s confined to three-year-old fillies’.

Measure Of Light developed into a cracking juvenile sprinter last year for Johnny Murtagh by winning two out of her seven starts with the daughter of Kodi Bear opening her account by defeating subsequent Grade 1 placed filly Miss Amulet at Down Royal in July.

It’s also worth recalling that Measure Of Light more than acquitted herself by finishing third in the coveted Group 2 Bombardier Flying Childers Stakes at Doncaster in September.

Significantly, Measure Of Light has already won this year as she landed the Committed Stakes at Navan with Ben Coen on April 21st.

Measure Of Light is a confidence choice to continue on her merry way at the expense of Kevin Coleman’s hat-trick seeking filly Queens Carriage.

The Irish Stallion Farms EBF (C & G) Maiden over one and a quarter miles closes proceedings and Jessica Harrington’s McPherson is the one to row in behind in this race.

McPherson, an £105, 000 stg purchase as a yearling, finished second on the final of his two juvenile starts last year and the son of Golden Horn indicated that he should have little difficulty in winning a race of this nature by staying on purposefully to chase home Aidan O’Brien’s Roman Empire over a mile at Gowran Park back in October.

A reproduction of that effort should see the seasonal debutant McPherson, owned by Mill House LLC, reward his supporters here by dismissing Perry Square.

On Saturday, it should prove profitable to wait until the closing Irish Stallion Farms EBF 4-Y-O Fillies’ Race to invest as North Of Nashville is likely to prove extremely difficult to beat.

The Colin Bowe-trained North Of Nashville created a hugely-favourable impression on her career debut with Barry O’Neill in a maiden point-to-point at Tipperary last month as she had little more than an exercise canter to beat Hazelhatch Lady by three lengths.

North Of Nashville should get her racetrack career off to the best possible start by excelling from Malina Girl.

The latter’s handler Gavin Cromwell however should still feature amongst the winners as his Eyre Square is the one to row in behind in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares’ Maiden Hurdle.

Eyre Square, a Wexford bumper winner in mid-March, made an excellent start to her hurdling career at Limerick last month by finishing second to a most reliable yardstick in Global Equity and she should go one better here by accounting for Robin Scherbatsky.

Philip Rothwell, fresh from a two-timer at Ballinrobe on Tuesday evening, is likely to continue his present purple patch courtesy of Cousin Harry in the Follow Us On Instagram Rated Novice Hurdle.

Cousin Harry, a half-brother to Uknowhatimeanharry, won a handicap hurdle at last week’s Punchestown festival and a nine lb rise to a new mark of 109 is unlikely to stop him and he’s taken to see off Highstreet Roller.

Meanwhile, the point-to-point action returns to the ever-dependable Dromahane circuit this Sunday (2pm start) with a Duhallow Foxhounds fixture and the Ciaran Fennessy-trained Chancycourt is recommended to win a division of the five-year-old geldings’ maiden.

The Court Cave-sired Chancycourt posted a debut effort rich in promise by finishing third to the progressive Gandhi Maker with Maxine O’Sullivan in a maiden point at Tipperary last month.

Beaten some 12 lengths on that occasion, Chancycourt looks set to return to the coveted number one spot here.

POTENTIAL

Eugene O’Sullivan’s Earth Furies, who has secured valuable hurdling experience since finishing second on his debut in a maiden at this same venue in October, has The Texan to contend with in the other instalment of this same contest.

Mortlach looks the part in the winners of one.

The Sean Doyle-trained Mortlach, a dual bumper runner-up in Britain for Paul Nicholls during the 2019/20 season, was most impressive when leading from two out to win a maiden here at Dromahane with Robbie Jackson this past Sunday.

A reproduction of that effort should see Mortlach supplement that success by shrugging aside the mare Kind Witness.

Robin Mor, trained by Colin Bowe, should vindicate the promise of his fourth-placed debut effort at Mainstown last December by dismissing Wrong Way Harry in the six-year-old and upwards geldings’ maiden for novice riders.