Fr Mathew's coach Niamh Dwyer added to Basketball Ireland Elite Performance committee

THE Elite Performance Committee Of Basketball Ireland got two new members recently, and one of them is Fr Mathew’s Ladies Super League coach Niamh Dwyer.

Niamh has a wealth of experience when it comes to International basketball as she has played at every level, and also can bring with her the experience from playing as a professional basketball aboard.

Niamh is very excited with her role and is enthusiastic about the National teams going forward.

“I am now a member of the Elite Performance Committee (EPC).

"The EPC has responsibility for the finance, planning, development, administration, supervision and co-ordination of all Basketball Ireland’s International player pathway programs,” Niamh said.

“The objective for this EPC committee is to sustain the international programmes at the highest possible level as well as facilitating ideas, proposals and plans relating to international activities/aspects of Irish basketball.

”The following members helping me on the EPC are Dr Tim Rice, who is the Chair, Matt Hall, Suzanne Maguire, Charles Higgins, PJ Reidy, and Adrian Fulton.

”I am a huge fan of Irish Basketball. I love watching our national teams playing and competing in the Europeans.

"I hope to be able to give back and support our teams by committing to and supporting them through the work of the EPC.

"I want to be a voice on the committee for the coaches who give so much of their time and effort into preparing our teams.

Picture: INPHO/Oisin Keniry

“I started in the new role just before Christmas, it been a very interesting start considering the restrictions and there has been no basketball practice for the teams until recently (that’s just at senior level) and we are still awaiting FIBA final decision on the Europeans.

"Even with the restrictions there are a lot of positive things happening around Basketball Ireland so hopefully when we do get back on the court we will be able to start to make up for lost time.”

Niamh has also been busy this year as she is doing her Basketball Ireland Level 2 course.

This is a very intense course, however, with the pandemic all sessions are done through a group zoom webinar.

At the end of four sessions with different speakers, Niamh has to send in a detailed account of the topics that were spoken on the webinars.

“I am really enjoying being on the Level 2 course. It was something that was great timing for me to reconnect with the sport after what has been a very tough year.

I’m enjoying hearing different perspectives and opinions of the coaches and speakers on the various aspects of the sport. It's been a great way for me to improve and help my coaching.

"As I tell the players I coach in the off-season if you can pick up one or two new skills you will be a better player in the season, the same goes for coaching,” Niamh concluded.