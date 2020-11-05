In Pictures: Protesters on the streets amid disputes over US vote counting

The US is in limbo as counting goes on in key battleground states after voting in the presidential election, with legal challenges from Donald Trump threatening to block Joe Biden’s apparent march to victory.

The stand-off brought thousands of protesters into the streets, with many angry Trump supporters demanding a halt to the counting of votes, while other backers of the president found themselves on the same side as the Biden camp by calling for all ballots to be tallied in marginal counties.

Trump supporters outside Maricopa County Recorder’s Office in Phoenix as counter-protesters stand behind (Matt York/AP)

