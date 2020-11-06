Fri, 06 Nov, 2020 - 10:15

Joe Biden now leading Donald Trump in Georgia

An election worker handles ballots as vote counting in the general election continues at State Farm Arena in Georgia (Brynn Anderson/AP)

Democrat Joe Biden is now leading President Donald Trump in the battleground state of Georgia.

Victory in the state would take him over the 270 threshold of electoral college votes needed to win the White House.

By Friday morning, Mr Biden overtook Mr Trump in the number of ballots counted in the battleground, a must-win state for Mr Trump that has long been a Republican stronghold.

Mr Biden now has a 917-vote advantage.

Victory in Georgia would seal an electoral college win for the Biden-Harris ticket (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

The contest is still too early for The Associated Press to call.

Thousands of ballots are still left to be counted, many in counties where the former vice president was in the lead.

An analysis showed that Mr Biden’s vote margins grew as counties processed mail ballots cast in his favour.

There is a potential that the race could go to a recount.

Under Georgia law, if the margin between Mr Biden and Mr Trump is under half a percentage point of difference, a recount can be requested.

