My adventures were curtailed by Covid...I’m back discovering

RECENTLY we visited a Lego Shows Ireland event which was on in the Marina Market. Four years ago, it wouldn’t have even crossed our radar but things change most beautifully when you have an energetic, curious little man in your life!

My aunt Mairéad spotted the show months ago so we decided we would go together. I’m Mairéad’s eldest niece and godchild and I have really fond memories of being with her and her family growing up. We had great adventures together from circuses to beaches and everything in between.

Mairéad and Ricky are firm fans of each other with Ricky insisting that she sit beside him in the back of the car on Sunday.

I had never been to the Marina Market before.

Covid seriously curtailed my adventures but oh my goodness, what a great spot it is.

We brought our mobility scooter with us because David came as well. That meant he could get it out and put it together. I don’t have the strength to do it myself. I always feel safer with Dave and Mairéad was an extra bonus as she knew the lay of the land well.

I find when my health takes a dip, my normal confidence and bravery dwindles but with backup things always feel easier.

We had an afternoon slot for the show and Mairead and Ricky had a look while Dave and I had some lunch. I sat and kept a table while Dave got us some yummy food. At first I think he was a bit overwhelmed by the choice but settled on steak and spuds in neat takeaway boxes. I thoroughly enjoyed a bit of people watching while I waited for him.

It struck me what a great place the Marina Market would be for a first date.

It’s busy and public with loads of choice for food so either party would never feel limited by the choices of the other. There’s a lovely vibe with places indoors and outdoors to sit and chat with the sounds of chatter lilting around.

When Dave returned I told him of my romantic musings and he pointed out that there was no alcohol, but sure if wanted you could go to town for a drink and I reminded him we were both sober and driving on our first and second dates if memory served. You need your wits about you in those early days.

Even having that conversation in s bustling place on a Sunday afternoon was lovely. If I had my time back, I’d choose him all over again, hands down I didn’t tell him that though, I’m sure he knows!

Ricky and Mairéad returned to us to have their own lunch and then we all looked at Lego together. There was loads of loose Lego on tables and mats on the floor so kids could play. Ricky was shy at first but then gave it a go. He was particularly fascinating by the Lego Technic trucks, cranes cars and tractors all made to perfection.

Something I had never seen before was the intricate vases of flowers made entirely of Lego in so many different colours. From a distance you would hardly know they were made from plastic bricks!

We had a great time. I really enjoyed the experience and it was fun to go on a different excursion. I also think it’s hugely valuable to Ricky to see that hobbies and interests can be varied and he can enjoy what makes his heart sing. We are not entirely sure what those will be yet but I will enjoy being along for the ride as he figures it out.