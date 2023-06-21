Cork-based Ukrainian artist: We could not return home...

TWO Ukrainian women seeking refuge in Ireland, who met in a hotel in Mallow, are part of an exhibition to mark World Refugee Week.

Olha Matso and Tetiana Piontkovska are among a group of 10 Ukrainian women collaborating on a project with the Irish-Russian artist Varvara Keidan Shavrova. The impressive art installation ‘In-flight: on landing’ is running as part of Refugee Week at the Photo Museum in Dublin’s Temple Bar.

Olha is a poet, journalist and performance artist from Uzhhorod and Kyiv, and Tetiana is a lecturer in Taras Shevchenko University in Kyiv.

The women have been working on the project since March, having met in their shared hotel in Mallow. Olha was drawn to a poster advertising the project, and although it meant travelling to Dublin, invited Tetiana to get involved.

Tetiana Piontkovsk.

LEAVING UKRAINE

Tetiana is in Ireland with her daughter and grandson. Martial law dictates that her husband and son-in-law remain in Ukraine and the separation is painful.

She knew little of Ireland before her arrival. It was her daughter’s idea to choose it. She recalls the devastating impact of the war, the absolute shock and horror felt by millions.

“Our house turned out to be on the defence line of Kyiv. And already, from the first explosions, we understood it, but the brain refused to believe that this was actually happening to us, in our peaceful Kyiv, in our peaceful Ukraine.

“At night, we went out between columns of tanks. We drove a distance of 90 kilometres for eight hours, drove through the forest, during the curfew. It was a year-long day. And on the morning of the next day, we could not return home, because the bridges were blown up and enemy tanks were already standing near Kiev.”

Olha speaks less of the war, but describes time spent time in many countries before arriving in Ireland.

It was really hard to decide where to go. I was interested in Irish culture. I studied theatre direction in university and studied Irish plays. I am drawn to the Irish sense of humour. When I was studying in 2020 of course I had no idea I’d end up in Ireland.

Both women express their disbelief at what has happened. They describe being stuck in a parallel reality, torn between where they physically exist and where their souls belong.

They don’t believe it is possible for anyone to imagine it unless they have experienced it themselves.

THE PROJECT

Along with eight others, the two women have created a huge parachute. Prints of their individual artwork and small paintings of sunflowers in traditional Ukrainian style adorn the panels.

At the opening of the exhibition next week, the women will perform with the parachute outside the venue, before inviting guests to see their individual pieces inside.

The parachute is highly significant as a symbol, Tetiana explains: “Ukrainian women are now like paratroopers who drift in the sky and do not know where the wind will take them.”

There is a sense of rescue, but also of being held between two places, between the earth and heaven.

Olha adds: “We flew from Ukraine but we are still floating between two worlds, unsettled. It also symbolises the fact that we feel safe here because in reality we have landed, in a way, In Ireland.”

INDIVIDUAL WORK

The women attended multiple workshops with Irish-Russian artist Varvara Keidan Shavrova, who has many personal ties with Ukraine.

At the beginning of the creative process, each woman was asked to choose a photograph that held significance for them. Their work centres on these photographs.

Olha Matso.

Olha’s piece is a reworking of a photo she took before the war started.

“My photo was taken in a special place in the mountains before war started in 2014 in eastern Ukraine. When that photo was taken I didn’t know it would end up being such a fitting symbol.

It reminds me of that magical time but also I am dressed like an angel with a sword so it is a photo of strength, of a woman protecting her country. The work is about my identity.

Tetiana’s piece centres on a photo she took of her grandson at a march by Ukrainian people in Cork some months back.

“It is a natural photo of him with many Ukrainians with Ukrainian flags. He asked me that day, so innocently, why there were so many people. It is a symbol of the indomitability of Ukraine and the indomitability of the people of Ukraine.”

Their work will be on sale at the event to send money home to support their armed forces.

“This project helps us to feel like we are together here and hopefully it will also help us integrate into Irish society,” says Olha.

Tetiana shares her determination to withstand the war.

“Here in Ireland, I have decided not to relax, but to use my forced vacation to good advantage. I will learn English, experience Irish education, and when the war ends, bring this knowledge and experience to Ukraine.”

MORE ON THE EXHIBITION

The list of participants in the exhibition includes: Tetiana Kovalova (Kyiv), Svitlana Litmanova (Chmielnickyi), Olha Matso (Kyiv), Anna Mosina (Mariupol), Katerina Naumova (Mariupol), Tetiana Odokiienko (Kharkiv), Tetiana Piontkovska (Kyiv), Liubov Poltavets (Enerhodar), Svetlana Vicheva (Artsyz), Maryna Zaretska (Kyiv).

The artist, participants and Photo Museum Ireland thank: David McGinn and Black Church Print Studio; Rory O’Neill, Anastasiia Kovalchuk, Svitlana Falenda, Oksana Starzhynska at Irish Refugee Council; Ambo Architects.

The Exhibition and installation is open to the public for Refugee Week, (June 20-25) at Photo Museum Ireland, Meeting House Square, Temple Bar, Dublin.