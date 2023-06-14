Special Olympics hopes on the double  for Cork twins!

GROWING up, Trudy and Sarah Hyland did everything together - they were born with a built-in bestie.

“They were double the work and double the joy,” says mum Maeve.

Trudy and Sarah, who are identical twins, have an older sister, Jane, and a younger brother, David.

The two ladies, aged 49, champion golfers, who live together independently at the Lough Road, Cork, are travelling to Berlin to the Special Olympic World Summer Games, representing Ireland, from June 17 to 25.

“We’re living together now for 23 years,” says Trudy.

The twins garner attention wherever they go, having made their mark on golf courses all over the world.

“Good luck ladies! Great honour for you both, enjoy the experience,” are just some of the comments passing golfers call out to the twins who are celebrities in the golfing world.

Do they get asked for their autographs?

“Sometimes!” says Trudy.

We seem to be quite recognisable.

Trudy and Sarah Hyland with mum Maeve at Cork Golf Club. Picture: Cian O'Regan.

It is a magnificent sunny afternoon, and the ladies are enjoying a bit of leisure time and some of the limelight at Cork Golf Club on the banks of the city’s inner harbour where they are members for the last 14 years.

Being recognised in the golfing world is like being a couple of celebrities.

“Everyone knows them in the club,” says Maeve.

“The professional coach here, Peter Hickey is very supportive,” the proud mum adds.

“He helps us out and gives of his free time every Saturday in the winter,” adds Trudy, who works in Tesco in Wilton.

“Everyone at work is wishing us well,” says Trudy.

“Both my colleagues and the customers there are great.”

Sarah works in the Rochestown Park Hotel.

“They’re a great bunch to work with,” she says.

I’ve worked there for 25 years. The well-wishes are pouring in.

The Hyland twins were always sporty. Maeve has played golf for more than 30 years and their late dad, John, was into both rugby and golf.

“John took up golf when we were on holidays in Fountainstown one summer. He was quite handy at it.”

The apples don’t fall far from the tree.

“I’m a very proud mum,” says Maeve.

The cabinet at home in College Road is bursting at the seams with medals and trophies that Trudy and Sarah won on the world sporting stage over the years.

“We travelled to Aruba in the Caribbean in 2008,” says Trudy.

“The Cork team were invited to play golf and bowling. The beach was fabulous; I remember the lovely sea.

“And I remember playing in the World Games in L.A in 2015. That was a fabulous experience.”

“The twins were always very sporty,” says Maeve.

“Their elder sister, Jane, played tennis and they both gave it a go. They played hockey and did swimming with the City of Cork. Trudy and Sarah had a natural flair for sport and they both had huge interest in it.

The twins were enthusiastic.

“They got up to swim at 6.30 every morning!” says Maeve.

“And they reached a high standard of tennis.”

Trudy and Sarah Hyland . Picture: Cian O'Regan.

Maeve was enthusiastic too.

“I did a lot of chauffeuring and washing of kits! Our household was always a busy one.”

The twins never let the grass grow under their feet.

“They always enjoyed a good social life,” says Maeve.

“They did elocution, took part in Féis Máitiu and took ballet classes. All those pursuits helped them be fit and flexible. They loved being in the Brownies too.”

The twins were all-rounders.

“They went to everything!” says Maeve.

The girls are looking forward to travelling to Berlin for the World Summer Games.

“We’ve never been to Germany before,” says Trudy.

“We’re staying with a host family for the first four days in Dusseldorf.

The opening ceremony is on June 17. That is always a very special occasion for all the athletes.

“It’ll be a whole new experience in Berlin. The Games are a great way to mix with new people and to meet new people.”

How did they become golf buddies?

“The Harbour Point Golf Club started the Special Olympics in 1998,” says Maeve.

“Trudy and Sarah went to mainstream school, and they weren’t aware of the Special Olympics, but when they took up golf, they took part in the Special Olympics with the Irish team, and they did very well over the years.

“They were invited to play at Cork Golf Club with the Special Olympics team, and have been playing here every Tuesday now for 14 years.

“The twins are huge golf fans; they know all the players and often get up really early to watch live golf games from around the world on TV.”

They were naturals at the game that they grew to love.

“They are very competitive,” says Maeve.

“We’re too competitive!” says Sarah.

Playing golf challenges us and pushes us to our limit both mentally and physically.

Do they play against each other?

“Yes we do - it depends on the day who wins.”

“And it depends on who got out the right side of the bed!” says Maeve.

“But really, it’s all about who pitches and putts the best. That’s the name of the game when it boils down to it.”

“And there’s always an element of luck involved,” adds Trudy.

The twins, who do everything together, get on well.

Getting some practice in. Picture: Cian O'Regan.

“But we do fight sometimes,” says Sarah. “All sisters do, don’t they!”

Sarah is very excited about travelling to Berlin for the Special Olympic World Games.

“I love the outdoors, being in the fresh air, and I love travelling to different places,” she says.

“I’m playing 18 holes at the World Games, Trudy is playing 9 holes.

You make great friends playing golf. And I love meeting new people. It’s like having a second family.

“There’s another competition at the World Games for co-ordination shot. Hopefully, we’ll all do well in all the competitions.”

Trudy, like her twin, is very competitive.

“I like competing, I get a great buzz out of it. I think I got the love of golf from mum. I took to it straight away and loved it from the very start. Our lowest handicap was 16/17.

“Going to the World Games, I like making new friends and helping out the other athletes, we always have a great time.”

Trudy has another skill.

“I love photography, I just haven’t found the right camera yet!”

The twins aren’t shy.

“They are great at making ‘thank you’ speeches,” says Maeve.

Trudy and Sarah feel very honoured representing their family, their county and their country at the Special Olympic World Games in Berlin this month.

“It is a real honour and a real privilege,” says Sarah.

“Getting the chance to represent Ireland is brilliant.”

Maeve agrees.

“It is an excellent achievement,” says Maeve.

I’m very proud of the girls.

Maeve is getting the Olympic kit ready for travelling.

“Trudy and Sarah have loads of golf attire - I’m going to put some of their t-shirts and other clothes into their golf bags because they won’t be weighed, but I won’t tell them that!”

Team Hyland is ready for road and for more success. The cheerleaders are waiting in the wings bound for Berlin.

“Their sister Jane is travelling to Berlin, her three daughters, Maeve, Joanne and Kate, myself and our friend, Juanita,” says Maeve.

Michael Forde, from Doneraile, who is one of the volunteer coaches travelling to the Special Olympic World Games, sometimes is at a loss to know Trudy from Sarah.

“I’ve known them for a good number of years,” says Michael.

“They are exceptional. They talk non-stop. And I find it difficult to tell one twin from the other.

The only way of knowing them apart is when they wear different caps out on the golf course.

"It’s uncanny that their game is so similar to each other. They have the same shots that end up side-by-side, they have the same swing as well. You’d be amazed if you saw them playing together!”

Michael knows the Hyland twins will do their family, county, and country proud.

“I’m expecting good things from them,” says Michael.

“For me it is important that they have a great time and enjoy themselves and be safe. Winning medals is considered a huge bonus. Having being selected for the Irish team and getting there is a fierce honour. We have three or four days in Germany before the Games begin- and a practice day before competition. It’s all very exciting for all of us!” Let the Games begin!

Eóin O’ Béara, Munster Regional Director, Special Olympics Munster, says; “We are delighted to see Sarah and Trudy heading out to the Berlin World Summer Games 2003 very soon. I know they are excited, along with their family, friends and volunteers from Cork Special Olympics Golf Club and they have practised hard to prepare for the Games.

They will both represent Ireland, Cork and the wider golfing community with pride.

"On behalf of the Special Olympics Ireland, I would like to wish them the very best of luck and we are looking forward to welcoming them home to Leeside and celebrate their successes both on and off the golf course.”

The Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023 are the world’s largest inclusive sports event. More than 7,000 international athletes with intellectual and multiple disabilities will compete in 26 sports.