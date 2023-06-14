Special Olympics hopes on the double  for Cork twins!

“It is a real honour and a real privilege,” says Sarah.
“Getting the chance to represent Ireland is brilliant.”
Maeve agrees.
“It is an excellent achievement,” says Maeve.
Maeve is getting the Olympic kit ready for travelling.
“Trudy and Sarah have loads of golf attire - I’m going to put some of their t-shirts and other clothes into their golf bags because they won’t be weighed, but I won’t tell them that!”
Team Hyland is ready for road and for more success. The cheerleaders are waiting in the wings bound for Berlin.
“Their sister Jane is travelling to Berlin, her three daughters, Maeve, Joanne and Kate, myself and our friend, Juanita,” says Maeve.
Michael Forde, from Doneraile, who is one of the volunteer coaches travelling to the Special Olympic World Games, sometimes is at a loss to know Trudy from Sarah.
“I’ve known them for a good number of years,” says Michael.
“They are exceptional. They talk non-stop. And I find it difficult to tell one twin from the other.
"It’s uncanny that their game is so similar to each other. They have the same shots that end up side-by-side, they have the same swing as well. You’d be amazed if you saw them playing together!”
Michael knows the Hyland twins will do their family, county, and country proud.
“I’m expecting good things from them,” says Michael.
“For me it is important that they have a great time and enjoy themselves and be safe. Winning medals is considered a huge bonus. Having being selected for the Irish team and getting there is a fierce honour. We have three or four days in Germany before the Games begin- and a practice day before competition. It’s all very exciting for all of us!” Let the Games begin!
Eóin O’ Béara, Munster Regional Director, Special Olympics Munster, says; “We are delighted to see Sarah and Trudy heading out to the Berlin World Summer Games 2003 very soon. I know they are excited, along with their family, friends and volunteers from Cork Special Olympics Golf Club and they have practised hard to prepare for the Games.
"On behalf of the Special Olympics Ireland, I would like to wish them the very best of luck and we are looking forward to welcoming them home to Leeside and celebrate their successes both on and off the golf course.”
The Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023 are the world’s largest inclusive sports event. More than 7,000 international athletes with intellectual and multiple disabilities will compete in 26 sports.