Cork City Library set to host a unique exhibition titled ‘Women by Women’

A TRAILBLAZING photography exhibition called ‘Women by Women’ comes to Cork this week.
“All I want is to be a strong pillar for my children.” Asiah, Ugandan businesswoman and survivor of violence. Her photo was taken by Esther Mbabazi / ActionAid.
“In recent years, the climate has become more erratic and harsh. There are many thunderstorms and tornadoes that cause the roofs to blow off. In 2020, saline water came early …the rice was withered and there was no water for crops and fruit trees.” So said Thu and Huong, who are farmers, close friends, and members of a village women’s group in the Mekong Delta region of southern Vietnam.
There is also a photograph of Rebeca Lane performing in Antigua, Guatemala. Rebeca is a trailblazing Guatemalan hip-hop artist who uses her music to promote feminism and fight for social justice. She is a survivor of physical and sexual abuse at the hands of a former partner, a topic she addresses in her most famous song: Mujer Lunar, or ‘Lunar Woman’, which calls for respect for women’s bodies. Her photo was taken by Morena Perez Joachin/ActionAid.
“Life here is very difficult. I have some bad memories from the war. I just want my children to live a better life.” So says Khadija, 27, who is the youngest member of the Al-Zahra Kitchen, a local enterprise run by 10 women from some of the most marginalised communities in the West Bank.