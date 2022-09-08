We're doing The Echo Women's Mini Marathon in memory of our sister

EVERY year, sisters Breda, Jackie, Tina and Bernadette Glassett take part in The Echo Women’s Mini Marathon in memory of their sister Linda Glassett Brosnon, who lost her battle against cancer in May, 2016, at the age of 37.

This year they will lead the race against cancer, with #TeamMercy remembering Linda and other loved ones who have faced the battle against the disease.

Speaking about their sister and supporting the Mercy Cancer Appeal, Breda Glassett said; “Every year our family and Linda’s family come together to remember and celebrate our wonderful sister and fundraise for causes close to our hearts.

“This year we are thrilled to support the Mercy Foundation’s Cancer Appeal as we know that families who will go through a journey similar to ours will benefit greatly from the services that will be provided at the Cancer CARE Centre.”

Bernadette, Jackie, Breda and Tina Glassett from Ballyclough who are running for the Mercy Hospital Foundation. Photo Darragh Kane

Breda recalls her wonderful sister, Linda.

“Linda was a fantastic daughter to Billy and Teresa and great older sister to William, Jackie, Tina, Bernadette and myself. Linda was the oldest of six kids and a fantastic sister to her four sisters and one brother.

“Linda was loved and is still loved by her nephew Deon and nieces Darcey and Sofia.”

What was she like growing up?

“Linda was always a very well-liked girl and was respected for her bubbly personality that endeared her to all,” says Breda.

“She was a girl that would do whatever she could for anybody that asked her.

“She always loved her native home in Ballyclough and Scart and this is shown by the many years she spent there looking after her grandparents when they were alive.

“Linda was a very well known girl all over the county and this was proven with the extremely large turnout at her removal and funeral.”

Linda was an animal- lover.

“Linda’s love for dogs was well known and it started at a young age when she would accompany her father Billy to open coursing meetings. When the day’s coursing was over and everybody was back for the presentation and refreshments, it never took too long for people to figure out that Linda had a beautiful singing voice and she would be asked over and over again to sing Tipperary On My Mind and many other songs.

The Glassett sisters, Picture: Darragh Kane

“In later years, Linda took part in many singing competitions, singing her favourite song of all time for which she became well known, Tina Turner’s Simply The Best.”

Linda was sporty too.

“Sh was a very skilled footballer and won three county medals at under age level and junior level with Castlemagner in 1993, 1997 and 1998.

“Her talent as a young footballer was recognised at a young age when she was drafted onto the Cork under 16s and minor team, where she played many games until a serious leg injury accrued to end her football career permanently,” says Breda.

Linda supported the home teams.

“She was a great supporter of Cork football and hurling and this was made evident on match days when Linda would dress in full regalia,” says Breda, smiling.

“When Linda travelled to Fitzgerald’s stadium in Killarney to see Cork v Kerry, she would always have a bus-load of supporters going with her, and you could be sure that when she came back home that evening, she wouldn’t have a voice from roaring on her Cork team.”

Linda was an all-rounder.

“As a member of Fitzgerald’s bar darts team with her dad Billy, she was well able to mix in with the lads and she did not fear reputation,” says Breda.

“She was very competitive and on many occasions she hit double tops to silence a more formidable opponent!”

Linda was to face another formidable adversary.

“On April 28, Linda was diagnosed with extensive small cell lung cancer,” says Breda.

“The type of cancer that Linda had was not curable but was controllable with chemotherapy. About a week and a half later she was further diagnosed with liver and breast cancer and was starting to spread to her spine. The treatment Linda received for the cancer starting on her spine was five straight days of radiotherapy. She also received two sessions of chemotherapy but unfortunately the chemotherapy had no effect on her cancer.

“The reason this was not working, they think, was because she was so young and the cancer was just spreading too fast in her body at this stage.”

Bernadette, Tina, Breda and Jackie, Glassett from Ballyclough. Picture: Darragh Kane

Linda’s family rallied around her.

“As a family, we all tried to help her as best we could,” says Breda.

“We tried to reassure her that everything was going to be OK and we would support her through all of her treatments. There wasn’t any day while Linda was sick that there was no-one with her at the hospital.

“She was never alone when she was sick. We stayed with her as much as we could,” says Breda.

“During Linda’s time in hospital, we also brought her back home for a few days that we didn’t realise at the time was going to be her last trip back home to Ballyclough.”

Linda was cherished.

“She got to meet some of her close family and friends the week when she was home and they all showed her how much love and support she had during her treatment.”

The dreaded call came.

“On Tuesday, May 24, we received a call from the hospital that Linda had a bad night and they asked if someone could come up and see her in hospital,” says Breda.

“This morning our dad Billy and mother Teresa made the early morning journey to Cork to hear the heart-breaking news that their daughter only had a matter of hours to live.

“They contacted all Linda’s siblings and family to inform them and we all gathered at Linda’s bedside and via phone and didn’t leave her.

“At 8.56pm that evening, Linda, at the time 37, took her final breath and passed away after a three-week and four day battle with cancer.

“On May 24, 2016, the news filtered through that Linda Glassett Brosnan had passed away from a short and intense four week battle with cancer in the CUH hospital in Cork, a deep sadness came over the parish of Ballyclough and the wider communities.”

Linda had had plans.

“While Linda was sick, she always said when she got better she would take part in The Echo Women’s Mini Marathon for cancer every year. So when Linda passed away her parents, brother and sisters decided they would take part every year trying to provide much- needed funds for cancer services.

“So each year we ask as many people to take part with us as possible to remember Linda and join us via her memorial page on Facebook, the Linda Glassett Brosnan Memorial, to contact us and join us in this amazing event.

“Since Linda passed away, the amount of money we have raised in her memory for cancer services in Cork is €28,128 and 71 cents.”

By joining the Glassetts and #TeamMercy, the ladies (and lads) will help fundraise for the Mercy Cancer Appeal. Over the last 13 years, hundreds of ladies have joined #TeamMercy, raising over €140,000 to help fund key services and advancements in the treatment of and research into many cancers and in particular The Mercy Cancer Care Centre.

If you would like to join #TeamMercy, call 021-4274076 or visit www.mercyhospitalfoundation to register

HOW TO SIGN UP TO THE ECHO WOMEN’S MINI MARATHON

Early registration is advised for this year’s mini marathon, on September 18, as numbers will be capped at 4,000 and there won’t be any entries taken on the day.

Entry is €20 and people’s race numbers will be posted out to them. You can register at www.echolive.ie/minimarathon/