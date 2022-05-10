Meet the finalists... in Network Cork awards

THE finalists have been announced for the Network Cork Businesswoman of the Year Awards.

A total of 31 women have been shortlisted across eight categories.

The Businesswoman of the Year awards will take place on Friday May 27 at Fota Island Resort.

31 women from across Cork have been recognised for their professional achievements across different award categories. The winner of each category will be announced on the night and the finalists will then go onto the Network Ireland national awards.

The categories and finalists for each category are the following:

Solo Businesswoman sponsored by Ardin Career Development

Cathy Fitzgibbon MBus, DipLCM - The Culinary Celt

Judie Russell - The Vida Academy

Karla Goodman – Made To Measure Films

Melissa Curley - SocialBe Communications

Emerging New Businesswoman sponsored by Kinsale Gin

Una Buckley - Blossom4Life

Fiona Walsh - Imagine Coaching

Claire Keane - Second Street Bakeshop

Linda O'Connell - Digi Nomad

Áine McLoughlin - AML Property Services

Lolah Annabel Limah - Bezateli Marketplace

Noella Carroll - Pinnaklo Ltd

Established Businesswoman sponsored by HerMoney

Anne O’ Doherty – Quintas Wealth Management Caroline O’Brien – Erin Hampers

Sandra Looney – To Have and To Hold

Rising Star Employee sponsored by Alive Coaching

Sandra Gilligan – Pinnaklo Ltd

Niamh Drohan – Hopkins Communications

Aoife Behan – The Montenotte Hotel

Shining Star Employee sponsored by Beacon Commercial Business Services

Gillian Roche - GE Healthcare

Helen McGonagle ALAI - Comhairle Cathrach Chorcaí - Cork City Council

Lynda McAuliffe - Quintas Wealth Management

Paula Daniela Scopetta - Eli Lilly and Company

Jean Cotter - GE Healthcare

Creative Professional sponsored by Hopkins Communications

Izabella Sikora – Funky Cakes by Architect

Maura Mackey – Maura Mackey Design

Monika Nowakowska – Lady of the Valley

Orla McAndrew – Orla McAndrew Food

STEM sponsored by J&J

Hilary Quinn - Proximo Web Design

Lena Ni Mhurchu Angland - Wanderful

Sinéad O Flynn - Health 4 U Cork

Power Within Champion sponsored by Invesco

Cathy Fitzgibbon MBus, DipLCM - The Culinary Celt

Orla McAndrew - Orla McAndrew Food

Anne Marie McIlwraith - Just For Men

Maura Mackey - Maura Mackey Design

Diane Higgins MIDI - Diane Higgins Design

Linda O'Connell - Digi Nomad

Karla Goodman - Made To Measure Films

Lolah Annabel Limah - Bezateli Marketplace

New for 2022 will be ‘The President’s Award’ and this is sponsored by Grant Thornton. This award is to acknowledge the work of one exceptional person who has inspired Network members.

The organisation’s annual black-tie dinner will be hosted by Emmy-winning former CNN correspondent Gina London and guest speaker will be Finance Minister Michael McGrath.

President of Network Cork Maria Desmond, Vicki Crean, AIB, Linda Kiely, co-founder Voxpro, Dr Niall O’Keeffe, LEO Cork City and Ingrid Seim, Avenues Consultancy and Coaching pictured in Republic of Work. Picture: Darragh Kane

Speaking ahead of the event, Minister McGrath said: “I am honoured to be invited to speak at Network Cork’s Annual Dinner and Businesswoman of the Year Awards. I look forward to meeting the diverse membership of the Network Ireland Cork branch.

"Women are of course playing an increasingly significant role in the labour force and we are seeing more female entrepreneurs establishing their own businesses.

"However, it is clear that more needs to be done to ensure that women have equal opportunities in the labour market and are better represented in key positions in business.

“Events such as this are essential in this respect and it is important that we celebrate and elevate women and their careers whether they be employees or entrepreneurs running their own business. I am delighted to have the opportunity of representing the government at this important occasion,” he added.

President of Network Cork Maria Desmond congratulated this year’s finalists and paid tribute to sponsors AIB, Cork City LEO and the judging panel for their support.

Dr Niall O’Keeffe, LEO Cork City, Linda Kiely, co-founder Voxpro, Ingrid Seim, Avenues Consultancy and Coaching, President of Network Cork Maria Desmond and Vicki Crean, AIB pictured in Republic of Work for a meeting with Network Cork President Maria Desmond and Awards Coordinator Ingrid Seim in advance of Network Cork’s Businesswoman of the Year Awards 2022 which will be held in Fota Island Resort on May 27th. Picture: Darragh Kane

"The most important aspect of the annual Network Cork awards is that it highlights the careers and work of women in business in Cork.

"The process serves to showcase women’s careers, strengthen confidence and promote their role in the business community.

"We are extremely grateful for the time and support provided by this year’s judging panel in addition to the long-standing support of AIB and Cork City LEO.”

The winners in each category will be determined by the judging panel of Linda Kiely, co-founder Voxpro; Vicki Crean, AIB and Dr Niall O'Keeffe, LEO Cork City. They expressed their delight at the opportunity to judge at the awards, and paid tribute to the standard of applications.

AIB’s Vicki Crean said: "AIB has been the official national partner of Network Ireland since 2013, and we are delighted to continue our long-standing partnership with an organisation dedicated to supporting and empowering women to succeed in their business and personal lives.

"I was delighted to have been asked to judge this year’s awards and similar to previous years the standard of applications was exceptionally strong and I congratulate each and every one of the nominees.”

Co-founder of Voxpro Linda Kiely also expressed her congratulations to this year’s award nominees: "It was such a pleasure to be asked to judge this year’s Network Ireland Cork branch awards. The applications were superb. Congratulations to all the fantastic nominees.

"So hard to pick, they are all exceptional ladies. Looking forward to the awards night. Every one of them is a winner."

Dr Niall O’Keeffe, head of Enterprise at LEO Cork City said: “The Cork City Local Enterprise Office is delighted to be associated with Network Cork and the very positive work it carries out in supporting the personal and professional development of its members.

"On a personal level, I was honoured to be a judge and to have the opportunity to read so many high-quality submissions.

"The resilience and vision demonstrated in the submissions was inspirational, I very much look forward to the awards ceremony where all these achievements can be celebrated.”

Network Cork Awards Co-Ordinator Ingrid Seim will introduce this year's awards winners. Speaking ahead of the event Ms Seim said: “We were delighted to see so many applications this year and the calibre of our finalists really showcases the depth and breadth of talent that exists amongst businesswomen in Cork. We are delighted to be able to celebrate their achievements.”

Tickets for the event which kicks off with a prosecco reception sponsored by Electric are available to purchase through Eventbrite.

For more see www.networkireland.ie/cork