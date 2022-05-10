Meet the finalists... in Network Cork awards

THE finalists have been announced for the Network Cork Businesswoman of the Year Awards.
A total of 31 women have been shortlisted across eight categories.
The Businesswoman of the Year awards will take place on Friday May 27 at Fota Island Resort.
31 women from across Cork have been recognised for their professional achievements across different award categories. The winner of each category will be announced on the night and the finalists will then go onto the Network Ireland national awards.
The categories and finalists for each category are the following:
Cathy Fitzgibbon MBus, DipLCM - The Culinary Celt
Judie Russell - The Vida Academy
Karla Goodman – Made To Measure Films
Melissa Curley - SocialBe Communications
Una Buckley - Blossom4Life
Fiona Walsh - Imagine Coaching
Claire Keane - Second Street Bakeshop
Linda O'Connell - Digi Nomad
Áine McLoughlin - AML Property Services
Lolah Annabel Limah - Bezateli Marketplace
Noella Carroll - Pinnaklo Ltd
Anne O’ Doherty – Quintas Wealth Management Caroline O’Brien – Erin Hampers
Sandra Looney – To Have and To Hold
Sandra Gilligan – Pinnaklo Ltd
Niamh Drohan – Hopkins Communications
Aoife Behan – The Montenotte Hotel
Gillian Roche - GE Healthcare
Helen McGonagle ALAI - Comhairle Cathrach Chorcaí - Cork City Council
Lynda McAuliffe - Quintas Wealth Management
Paula Daniela Scopetta - Eli Lilly and Company
Jean Cotter - GE Healthcare
Izabella Sikora – Funky Cakes by Architect
Maura Mackey – Maura Mackey Design
Monika Nowakowska – Lady of the Valley
Orla McAndrew – Orla McAndrew Food
Hilary Quinn - Proximo Web Design
Lena Ni Mhurchu Angland - Wanderful
Sinéad O Flynn - Health 4 U Cork
Anne Marie McIlwraith - Just For Men
Diane Higgins MIDI - Diane Higgins Design
New for 2022 will be ‘The President’s Award’ and this is sponsored by Grant Thornton. This award is to acknowledge the work of one exceptional person who has inspired Network members.
The organisation’s annual black-tie dinner will be hosted by Emmy-winning former CNN correspondent Gina London and guest speaker will be Finance Minister Michael McGrath.
Speaking ahead of the event, Minister McGrath said: “I am honoured to be invited to speak at Network Cork’s Annual Dinner and Businesswoman of the Year Awards. I look forward to meeting the diverse membership of the Network Ireland Cork branch.
"Women are of course playing an increasingly significant role in the labour force and we are seeing more female entrepreneurs establishing their own businesses.
“Events such as this are essential in this respect and it is important that we celebrate and elevate women and their careers whether they be employees or entrepreneurs running their own business. I am delighted to have the opportunity of representing the government at this important occasion,” he added.
President of Network Cork Maria Desmond congratulated this year’s finalists and paid tribute to sponsors AIB, Cork City LEO and the judging panel for their support.
"The most important aspect of the annual Network Cork awards is that it highlights the careers and work of women in business in Cork.
"We are extremely grateful for the time and support provided by this year’s judging panel in addition to the long-standing support of AIB and Cork City LEO.”
The winners in each category will be determined by the judging panel of Linda Kiely, co-founder Voxpro; Vicki Crean, AIB and Dr Niall O'Keeffe, LEO Cork City. They expressed their delight at the opportunity to judge at the awards, and paid tribute to the standard of applications.
AIB’s Vicki Crean said: "AIB has been the official national partner of Network Ireland since 2013, and we are delighted to continue our long-standing partnership with an organisation dedicated to supporting and empowering women to succeed in their business and personal lives.
Co-founder of Voxpro Linda Kiely also expressed her congratulations to this year’s award nominees: "It was such a pleasure to be asked to judge this year’s Network Ireland Cork branch awards. The applications were superb. Congratulations to all the fantastic nominees.
Dr Niall O’Keeffe, head of Enterprise at LEO Cork City said: “The Cork City Local Enterprise Office is delighted to be associated with Network Cork and the very positive work it carries out in supporting the personal and professional development of its members.
"On a personal level, I was honoured to be a judge and to have the opportunity to read so many high-quality submissions.
Network Cork Awards Co-Ordinator Ingrid Seim will introduce this year's awards winners. Speaking ahead of the event Ms Seim said: “We were delighted to see so many applications this year and the calibre of our finalists really showcases the depth and breadth of talent that exists amongst businesswomen in Cork. We are delighted to be able to celebrate their achievements.”
Tickets for the event which kicks off with a prosecco reception sponsored by Electric are available to purchase through Eventbrite.
For more see www.networkireland.ie/cork