You will hang on this woman's every word...

WITH International Woman’s Day coming up, on March 8, and the theme for 2022 being ‘Break the Bias’, it felt fitting to spotlight a woman in the world of wellbeing research that has contributed so much to celebrating the role of women in research, normalising difference and diversity, and promoting inclusivity through education around our psychological make-up.
Brene is a natural story teller. Whether you’re reading one of her many books, watching her Ted Talk, or listening to a podcast episode, you will hang on her every word.
Her wicked sense of humour is a welcome sprinkle of lightness in what otherwise could be heavy-going content, but the wisdom that she imparts in her unique way stays with you long after you turn off the phone or put down the book.