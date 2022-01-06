Cork's female climate ambassadors share their tips for a greener life

Start easy! January is a tough month - add a meat-free meal a week to your dinner schedule. It can be as simple a a swop - having a margherita instead of pepperoni pizza.
Plastic is everywhere. Try finding one single-use plastic item that often features in your bin, and replace it with an alternative.
Coffee tastes better out of a decent cup. Taste the difference, and avail of a discount in cafes that participate in the Conscious Cup Campaign
Ripple effect: Spread the word about your changes and how they are benefiting you, and the environment.
There is a growing platform of accessible climate change information on a diverse range of topics available in the form of online videos from the Climate Ambassador Programme, and some great documentaries.
Incorporate small, manageable eco-friendly swaps into your everyday life.
There will be ups and downs and it usually won’t happen overnight
Recognise the importance of reducing your carbon footprint but also be aware of the larger players who are to blame for the majority of climate change.
Self-reflect on the psychological reasons of when and why you buy things.
It’s so much more fun and easier to do when you have support from your friends.
Community is the way forward for climate action and sustainability. By joining or setting up a community group, you get to share the workload of climate action and also make new connections to support each other.
This can be as easy as an email or a DM on social media. You’re always welcome and don’t need any previous experience or knowledge to start your sustainability and climate action journey.
Instead of peat-based.
Ask yourself will this still be fashionable or in good condition in six months or will it get thrown away. Organise a swap shop between your friends to give your old clothes a new lease of life
If you have garden or outdoor space, consider letting it grow instead of mowing it, plant native wildflowers seeds.