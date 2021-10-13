There are 3,000 cases of breast cancer diagnosed in Ireland every year... here's what to watch for

WHILE there are some positive statistics emerging around breast cancer in this country, such as survival rates of 85% percent and an annual 2% decrease in mortality rates, there is more to do.
Dr Michelle O’Driscoll is a pharmacist, researcher and founder of InTuition, a health and wellness education company.
Her research lies in the area of mental health education, and through InTuition she delivers health promotion workshops to corporate and academic organisations nationally.
See www.intuition.ie