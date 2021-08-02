What to do if you find out your child has threadworms

LAST week’s article was about dreaded headlice, so staying with the theme of common childhood infestations, that actually aren’t exclusive just to children, today’s column is about threadworms — another pleasant topic of conversation!
Washing hands fully and regularly, paying particular attention to the nails — particularly before eating, after using the bathroom or after changing a nappy.
Keeping fingernails short, and discouraging biting of nails or thumb sucking, as often eggs can be in under them.
Clean and disinfect surfaces, especially in the kitchen and bathroom in case any eggs remain there.
Bathing or showering first thing every morning is the best way to eliminate eggs from the area
Washing sleep wear, bedsheets, towels and underwear at a hot temperature will ensure that no eggs have been left behind.
Making sure that children wear underwear at night and change them carefully in the morning.
Treatment is advised for everybody in the household regardless of whether they have symptoms or not.