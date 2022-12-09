Mahon Point: The one-stop shop for all you need this Christmas

There is no argument about it! The solution to all your Christmas needs can be found in just one marvellous place – Mahon Point Shopping Centre.

After all, just think about it. Park for absolutely free (or, if you prefer, take a bus straight there), wander as long as you like under one roof in warmth and comfort, find just the right gift for everyone in the family (as well as friends and relatives), take a relaxing coffee break, even dine out, and go to the latest movie?. At this festive season, they are offering extended opening hours for your convenience (until 10pm in Christmas week). In fact, the only problem you’ll face will be fitting in everything that Mahon Point has to offer — and believe us, it’s a lot!

By way of getting into the mood even before you set off, check out their great Christmas video which features a surprise performance for customers from The Mistletones (Pa O’Donoghue, Dom Finn, Leah Ahern, Caroline Fraher, and John Daly) who entertained customers with some impromptu Christmas songs which really added to the festive atmosphere. And to top it all off, Santa and his elves made a surprise visit at the end! It’s all in the video, so check it out right now!

Improvements in traffic layout

It has to be admitted that this busy season of the year can lead to a bit of traffic crowding everywhere, but at Mahon Point they have taken steps to ease matters for their valued customers. Roadwork improvements were completed in good time, by the end of November, and now, with an additional exit lane in place, traffic congestion at peak times should be considerably reduced for cars exiting the shopping centre. They have also added over 200m of cycle paths to encourage cyclists to travel here by sustainable transport.

New decorations

From the moment you step inside the centre, the happy feeling is there with the dazzling decorations on all sides. The iconic reindeer of course — wouldn’t be Christmas at Mahon Point without him, would it? — but also a whole new set of displays with a Cork theme, featuring eight different local landmarks, from Shandon to Blackrock Castle. The new tree is a real showstopper too, with alternating lights. (By the way, since Mahon Point is proud to be Ireland’s most sustainable shopping centre, all its decorations are fitted with energy-efficient LED lights. What else would you expect?)

See Santa for free!

Now, kids being kids might hope to see the Big Man himself, mightn’t they? No worries, he is here, and, what’s more, completely free to visit! No gifts, but plenty of photo opportunities to ensure you have happy memories to store away for the future.

If you visit Santa in Mahon Point Shopping Centre this Christmas, you're sure to come away from it with plenty of treasured family photos.

Santa, of course, has rather a lot of other matters to attend to at this time of year, so be sure to check out the times he has put in his diary for Mahon Point, available on their website.

Shop 'til you drop!

But you are really there for the big shopping expedition, aren’t you? And where could be better? Mahon Point is in fact one of Ireland’s largest shopping centres with over 60 stores and facilities, including Tesco, Zara, Rituals, Omniplex Cinema, Milano, Nandos and so much more.

To add to the attraction, the splendid Fraser’s is now fully open, with a great range of fashion for everyone, as well as Sports Direct, offering even further choice. Other temptations include the very popular weekly Farmers’ Market, the free Style Advisor Service, the drop-in creche, and more. And there are pop-up kiosks everywhere too, offering even more to enjoy while solving all your gift giving problems in one go! Still unsure what to give your BFF? Why not a Mahon Point Gift Card? Surely time to celebrate after all that, in one of the many cafes and food outlets here. Or check when the latest movie is showing and pack it all into one happy day. As the pundits have it: Fashion, Film, Food, Fun: That’s The Point!

Fraser’s, one of the most recent additions to the shopping centre, is just one of many places where fashion lovers can get their fix at Mahon Point.

But there is even more. “We like to do something special each year,” says Justin Young, Centre Director at Mahon Point. “This year, after all that has been going on, and the hardships that have been endured, we definitely wanted to continue our practice of promoting a really worthwhile charity, and we all agreed that we couldn’t do better than St Vincent de Paul who do so much good work in the community. For years and years SVP have been holding their Christmas raffle of a new car right here in the shopping centre, and that car is already in position, waiting to be admired and desired!

"In addition this year we are teaming up with Rob Heffernan and the team on Red Breakfast at Red FM to promote the charity. Red FM’s Big Red Bus will be at Mahon Point on December 10th, accepting donations for SVP."

And you can support SVP by buying a ticket for the Annual Christmas Draw 2022 which is for a Ford Focus, most generously donated by CAB Motor Company. Tickets are on sale at Mahon Point, where the car is on display near Tesco. The Draw Stand will remain open until 2pm on Sat December 24th, and re-open on December 28th, finally closing on January 4th, 2023.

There really are magical moments to enjoy all over the place at Mahon Point this Christmas. Shop till you drop, never having to worry about what the weather is doing outside. Return to your car to drop off one load, and go back for more! Take a welcome coffee break, or indulge yourself with a festive lunch, and see one of those movies that has been on your wish list for ages. It’s all here, all under one roof, all waiting for you. Hurry!

And another thought: the fun doesn’t stop with Christmas. Why not make a day of it over the holidays, shop for great discounts and bargains in the Mahon Point big winter sales? Everything will be open again from St. Stephen's Day. Just the break you needed after all the festivities!

Go look at their special video right now, and be sure to keep an eye out on social media for details of the FREE family events that will take place on the weekends up to Christmas. Get all the details here.