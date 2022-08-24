Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off

If you are furnishing your home, but haven’t found that perfect match for your style and budget, then fear not — there's no need to look far!

EZ Living Interiors’ Outlet Store has opened in North Point Business Park, Blackpool, Cork, with discounts of up to 90% off on furniture and home accessories just begging to be discovered. Located only 10 minutes outside of Cork city and with ample free parking, you won’t want to miss a visit.

The Irish-owned family business currently operates 15 stores in both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland, along with their market-leading online store. The company employs over 300 people nationwide, while 15 new jobs have been created locally by this new North Point offering.

The new EZ Living Interiors outlet in Northpoint Business Park, Blackpool, Cork.

Speaking about the store opening, store manager Brian Keane says: “We are incredibly fortunate to bring this fantastic product offering at great prices to our local community. With our wealth of experience as well as our dedication to providing a great shopping experience, we have had the opportunity to help thousands of customers in creating their homes.

"It’s such a pleasure to meet new customers each day, learn a bit about who they are and what they need from their home. We get to be a part of their stories and that is what puts a smile on our faces. If it’s friendly advice and informed knowledge you are looking for, then you’ll find both in abundance here.”

Getting to know EZ Living customers is one of store manager Brian Keane's favourite parts of the job.

Opening the doors of their first store in Cork over 35 years ago, founders James and Caroline White set out with the goal of offering their customers unrivalled luxury at unbeatable value to help their customers to make the most of the moments that matter. Whether it’s the dining table where you’ll host friends and family or the couch that you’ll sink into to watch your favourite series, it’s the details that make a house your home. EZ Living Interiors create unique products from the trendy to the timeless to help you create a versatile backdrop that is uniquely yours.

By designing in-house and sourcing from manufacturers around the world, their signature look is distinctive, inspiring and made for living. They regularly introduce new collections which means that every now and then, some must move aside. Luckily, they like to put the “good” in “goodbye” and that’s exactly why they have created this store!

You're sure to find something to suit any style or budget at the Outlet Store.

Ex-display and discontinued lines are added to the Outlet Store selection each week, meaning that there is always an interesting array of products to browse. Serious discounts and a wide variety of styles and products make this the ultimate destination for you if you’re keen to express individuality in your interior.

Spanning two extensive floors, you can sink into a plush velvet sofa, imagine dining with an added element of Italian design flair and dream of your best night’s sleep with a soft, luxurious pillow top mattress. Better yet, your purchase can be delivered to you within a week if you’re in a hurry.

Visit EZ Living Interiors’ North Point Outlet Store and design your dream home at your dream prices!

To find out more, head to www.ezliving-interiors.ie.